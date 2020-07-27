‘Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Release On October 20th!

Great Scott! In 1985, Director Robert Zemeckis, Executive Producer Steven Spielberg and Producer/Screenwriter Bob Gale embarked on a three-part journey through time that broke box-office records worldwide and catapulted BACK TO THE FUTURE into one of the most beloved trilogies in motion picture history. Universal Pictures Home Entertainment celebrates the 35th Anniversary of the groundbreaking first film with BAC­­K TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY available on 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on October 20, 2020 – just in time to celebrate “Back to the Future Day” on October 21! This collection is loaded with bonus material including a bonus disc that comes with over an hour of brand-new content such as rare audition footage from Hollywood stars Ben Stiller, Kyra Sedgwick, Jon Cryer, Billy Zane, Peter DeLuise and C. Thomas Howell, a tour of the film’s props and memorabilia hosted by co-writer/producer Bob Gale, a sneak peek at the new musical show, and a special episode of the popular YouTube Series “Could You Survive The Movies?” Join Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and a time traveling DeLorean for the adventure of a lifetime as they travel to the past, present and future, setting off a time-shattering chain reaction that disrupts the space-time continuum!

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY will include all three movies in collectible discbook packaging plus a bonus disc including all-new bonus content. For the first time, the past, present and future collide in eye-popping Ultra HD resolution for a time-traveling celebration. New 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray™ deliver the highest quality picture, more colors than ever before, and immersive, multi-dimensional sound. From filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, this unforgettable 35th anniversary collection features hours of bonus features and is an unrivaled trilogy that stands the test of time making this a must-own for everyone’s movie library. All threeBACK TO THE FUTURE films will also be available on 4K Ultra HD digitally for the first time ever and BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE COMPLETE TRILOGY will also be available on DVD.

Three premium collections will be available at select retailers for a limited time only:

BACK TO THE FUTURE 35 TH ANNIVERSARY TRILOGY LIMITED EDITION GIFT SET (4K UHD): Includes exclusive levitating Hoverboard replica (Amazon Exclusive)

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY will be available on 4K Ultra HD combo pack, which includes 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, & Digital Code and on Blu-ray™ which includes the Blu-ray™ & Digital Code.

4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience. BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY 4K Ultra HD is available with HDR10+™, providing a premium HDR picture quality. HDR10+ transforms your movie watching experience with incredible brightness and contrast for each scene, delivering brighter brights and deepest darks.

Blu-ray ™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download. The Movies Anywhere Digital App simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. Movies Anywhere is available only in the United States.

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE ULTIMATE TRILOGY bonus DISC FEATURES ON BLU-RAY™:

An Alternate Future: Lost Audition Tapes (NEW) – Get a glimpse of the BACK TO THE FUTURE that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities. Ben Stiller Kyra Sedgwick Jon Cryer Billy Zane Peter DeLuise Thomas Howell

– Get a glimpse of the BACK TO THE FUTURE that could have been with rare audition footage featuring now-famous celebrities. The Hollywood Museum Goes BACK TO THE FUTURE (NEW) – Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia.

– Join Co-writer/Producer Bob Gale on an intimate tour of an exhaustive exhibit of the films’ props and memorabilia. BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Behind the Scenes (NEW) – Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings. Cast and Creative Q&A Original Songs Gotta Start Somewhere Put Your Mind To It Could You Survive The Movies? BACK TO THE FUTURE (NEW) – Explore the magic and science of BACK TO THE FUTURE and find out which laws of physics were actually violated in this special episode of the popular YouTube series. 2015 Message from Doc Brown DOC BROWN SAVES THE WORLD! OUTATIME: Restoring the DeLorean Looking BACK TO THE FUTURE The Script Casting Marty McFly Christopher Lloyd Reflects on Doc Brown The DeLorean Time Machine Building Hill Valley Prepping for the “Johnny B. Goode” Scene The Score Rushing the Cut The Legacy BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Animated Series Brothers (Season 1, Episode 1) Mac the Black (Season 2, Episode 1) 2015 Commercials JAWS 19 Trailer Hoverboard Commercial

– Get a sneak peek at the new musical show including a Q&A with the cast and creative team plus two new song recordings.

BACK TO THE FUTURE bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Peanut Brittle “Pinch Me” Doc’s Personal Belongings “She’s Cheating” Darth Vader (Extended Version) “Hit Me George” “You Got a Permit?” The Phone Booth

Tales from THE FUTURE: In the Beginning…

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time to Go

Tales from THE FUTURE: Keeping Time

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE Making the Trilogy: Chapter One BACK TO THE FUTURE Night

Michael J. Fox Q&A How He Got the Role The Character of Doc Working on a Film and TV Series at the Same Time Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE II and III Together DeLoreans Special FX and Stunts The Appeal of BACK TO THE FUTURE Shooting BACK TO THE FUTURE

Behind the Scenes Original Makeup Tests Outtakes Nuclear Test Site Sequence (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits Huey Lewis and the News “The Power of Love” Music Video Theatrical Teaser Trailer Join Team Fox Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton



*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc

BACK TO THE FUTURE II bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scenes (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) Old Terry and Old Biff “Dad’s Home” (Extended Version) Pizza Scene Jennifer Faints (Extended Version) Old Biff Vanishes from Car Burned Out High School Marty Meets Dave

Tales from THE FUTURE: Time Flies

The Physics of BACK TO THE FUTURE with Dr. Michio Kaku

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II Making the Trilogy: Chapter Two

Behind the Scenes Outtakes Production Design Storyboarding Designing the DeLorean Designing Time Travel Hoverboard Test Evolution of Visual Effects Shots Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits Theatrical Trailer Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton



*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc

BACK TO THE FUTURE III bonus FEATURES ON 4K Ultra Hd & BLU-RAY™:

Deleted Scene (Commentary by Producer Bob Gale available) The Tannen Gang Kills Marshal Strickland

Tales from THE FUTURE: Third Time’s the Charm [FEATURED BONUS]

Tales from THE FUTURE: The Test of Time [FEATURED BONUS]

Archival Featurettes The Making of BACK TO THE FUTURE Part III Making the Trilogy: Chapter Three The Secrets of the BACK TO THE FUTURE Trilogy

Behind the Scenes Outtakes Designing the Town of Hill Valley Designing the Campaign Photo Galleries* Production Art Storyboards Behind-the-Scenes Photographs Marketing Materials Character Portraits ZZ Top “Doubleback” Music Video FAQs About the Trilogy Theatrical Trailer BACK TO THE FUTURE : The Ride Lobby Monitor The Ride Q&A Commentary with Director Robert Zemeckis and Producer Bob Gale Feature Commentary with Producers Bob Gale and Neil Canton



*Only on the Blu-ray™ disc

