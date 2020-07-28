The Legendary Chris Cornell Covers Guns N’ Roses Classic In Previously Unheard Track

Last Monday, July 20, on what would have been Chris Cornell‘s 56th birthday, Vicky Cornell on behalf of The Chris Cornell Estate released his never before heard cover of Guns N’ Roses’ “Patience.” The song is accompanied by a music video that was produced by Toni and Christopher Cornell, and features personal images, including special photos taken at home by friend and photographer Steven Lyon.

Chris recorded this song in March 2016 at Henson Studios in Los Angeles. While he was there working on his own album, he was teaching his daughter Toni how to play “Patience,” as she was a big fan of Guns N’ Roses. During his studio time, he actually recorded it on his own as a tribute to the band and their recent announcement at the time that they would be getting back together.

“One of Chris’s engineers recently reminded me of Chris’s recordings from sessions in 2016. “Patience” was one of them. Listening to it again after so many years it was hauntingly beautiful; it brought it all back in a rush of bittersweet memories.

His birthday seemed the perfect time to share this and celebrate Chris, his voice, music, stories and art. It is true a man is not dead while his name is still spoken…and, through his art, an artist’s soul still burns just as bright as ever upon all those that look up to him and his memory. Releasing music that was special to Chris keeps a part of him here with us- his heart and his soul. His love and his legacy.

A special thank you to Axl, Slash, and Duff for continuing to honor Chris in their live shows. And to all of Chris’s fans, thank you for holding him in your hearts and always sharing your love for Chris with us. I want to thank our children too; for you are a reflection of your father, both his strength and his kindness.The memory of your smile still makes my heart, broken as it is, beat as fast as the first time we met.

We love you, Chris, Happy Birthday.”

– Shared by Vicky Cornell