‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’ Soundtrack Lands 37 New Songs; Remastered Video Game Debuts In September!

Music, skateboarding and video game enthusiasts rejoice! Activision has unveiled the entire lineup of new music that fans can prepare to shred to when Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 is available on Sept. 4. Ranging from old-school ‘90s rap and ska punk to international indie hits and up-and-coming artists, these 37 new tracks echo the diverse sounds of skateboarding. Couple that with the songs from the original games and this playlist just got huge!
In true skate-like-a-legend form, the big reveal was made via a virtual concert on Noisey’s YouTube channel. The digital event included performances by CHAII, Merkules, Machine Gun Kelly and Rough Francis, who are among the new musical talent to appear in the remastered game’s soundtrack.
And if you think this concert was just a soundtrack reveal on top of some killer sets, then you may be in for some awesome surprises, especially if you are amped for THPS skaters both new and returning.
Here’s the list of artists that are being added to the game’s soundtrack:
- A Tribe Called Quest
- A. Swayze & the Ghosts
- Alex Lahey
- All Talk
- American Nightmare
- Backchat
- Baker Boy
- Billy Talent
- Black Prez ft. Kid Something
- CHAII
- Charlie Brown Jr.
- Cherry Kola
- Chick Norris
- Craig Craig ft. Icy Black
- Crush Effect ft. KARRA
- Destroy Boys
- DZ Deathrays
- FIDLAR
- JunkBunny
- Less Than Jake
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Merkules
- MxPx
- Pkew Pkew Pkew
- Reel Big Fish
- Rough Francis
- Screaming Females
- Skepta
- Spilt Milk
- Strung Out
- Sublime
- The Ataris
- Super Best Frens Club
- Token
- Tyrone Briggs
- Viagra Boys
- Zebrahead
Original series artists:
- Anthrax
- Bad Religion
- Consumed
- Dead Kennedys
- Dub Pistols
- Even Rude
- Fu Manchu
- Goldfinger
- Lagwagon
- Millencolin
- Naughty by Nature
- Papa Roach
- Powerman 5000
- Primus
- Rage Against the Machine
- Speedealer
- Styles of Beyond
- Suicidal Tendencies
- Suicide Machines
- Swingin’ Utters
- The Ernies
- The Vandals
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be available worldwide on September 4th for the suggested retail price in the U.S. of $39.99. A digital deluxe version that includes unique content and in-game gear will be available for the suggested retail price in the U.S. of $49.99. For the ultimate fan, a collector’s edition will be available for the suggested retail price of $99.99 in the U.S., complete with the digital deluxe content and a limited-run Birdhouse deck. Information about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 including local suggested retail pricing can be found at www.tonyhawkthegame.com.