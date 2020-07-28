‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2’ Soundtrack Lands 37 New Songs; Remastered Video Game Debuts In September!

Music, skateboarding and video game enthusiasts rejoice! Activision has unveiled the entire lineup of new music that fans can prepare to shred to when Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 is available on Sept. 4. Ranging from old-school ‘90s rap and ska punk to international indie hits and up-and-coming artists, these 37 new tracks echo the diverse sounds of skateboarding. Couple that with the songs from the original games and this playlist just got huge!

In true skate-like-a-legend form, the big reveal was made via a virtual concert on Noisey’s YouTube channel. The digital event included performances by CHAII, Merkules, Machine Gun Kelly and Rough Francis, who are among the new musical talent to appear in the remastered game’s soundtrack.

And if you think this concert was just a soundtrack reveal on top of some killer sets, then you may be in for some awesome surprises, especially if you are amped for THPS skaters both new and returning.

Here’s the list of artists that are being added to the game’s soundtrack:

A Tribe Called Quest

A. Swayze & the Ghosts

Alex Lahey

All Talk

American Nightmare

Backchat

Baker Boy

Billy Talent

Black Prez ft. Kid Something

CHAII

Charlie Brown Jr.

Cherry Kola

Chick Norris

Craig Craig ft. Icy Black

Crush Effect ft. KARRA

Destroy Boys

DZ Deathrays

FIDLAR

JunkBunny

Less Than Jake

Machine Gun Kelly

Merkules

MxPx

Pkew Pkew Pkew

Reel Big Fish

Rough Francis

Screaming Females

Skepta

Spilt Milk

Strung Out

Sublime

The Ataris

Super Best Frens Club

Token

Tyrone Briggs

Viagra Boys

Zebrahead

Original series artists:

Anthrax

Bad Religion

Consumed

Dead Kennedys

Dub Pistols

Even Rude

Fu Manchu

Goldfinger

Lagwagon

Millencolin

Naughty by Nature

Papa Roach

Powerman 5000

Primus

Rage Against the Machine

Speedealer

Styles of Beyond

Suicidal Tendencies

Suicide Machines

Swingin’ Utters

The Ernies

The Vandals

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be available worldwide on September 4th for the suggested retail price in the U.S. of $39.99. A digital deluxe version that includes unique content and in-game gear will be available for the suggested retail price in the U.S. of $49.99. For the ultimate fan, a collector’s edition will be available for the suggested retail price of $99.99 in the U.S., complete with the digital deluxe content and a limited-run Birdhouse deck. Information about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 including local suggested retail pricing can be found at www.tonyhawkthegame.com.

