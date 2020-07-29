Corey Taylor Announces October Release Date For ‘CMFT’ Solo Album, Drops First Two Singles!

Rock icon Corey Taylor has set the release his debut solo album, “CMFT,” for October 2nd, 2020, via Roadrunner Records. In support of the release, Taylor has also offered up the album’s first two singles: “Black Eyes Blue” and the video for “CMFT Must Be Stopped” [feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie], which are available now on all streaming platforms. ‘Recorded at Hideout Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax, Steel Panther, Avatar), the album also features the considerable talents of Christian Martucci (guitar), Zach Throne (guitar), Jason Christopher (bass) and Dustin Robert (drums).

Check out the artwork and track listing for the album below!

Pre-orders are available now with limited edition vinyl and merch bundles available at www.thecoreytaylor.com.

‘CMFT’ Track listing:

HWY 666 Black Eyes Blue Samantha’s Gone Meine Lux Halfway Down Silverfish Kansas Culture Head Everybody Dies on My Birthday The Maria Fire Home CMFT Must Be Stopped [Feat. Tech N9ne & Kid Bookie] European Tour Bus Bathroom Song

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.