SLADE's 'Cum On Feel The Hitz' To Be Released On September 25th

BMG will release Slade’s Cum On Feel The Hitz, a superlative and comprehensive collection of Slade singles from 1970 to 1991, on September 25th 2020 . Cum On Feel The Hitz  is released as a  single CD and single LP collection: the CD comprises of 43 singles, while the double vinyl features 24 singles, In addition, there will be a 1LP and 1CD version available for North America exclusively.

Cum On Feel The Hitz includes all six of their UK Number one singles: “Coz I Luv You”, “Take Me Bak ‘Ome”, ”Mama Weer All Crazee Now”, “Cum On Feel The Noize”, “Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me“ and “Merry Xmas Everybody”  and a total of 16 Top 10 singles.

The affection for Slade’s music and attitude remains undimmed today, as 1973’s “Merry Christmas Everybody” has gone on to become Britain’s best loved Christmas song.

Formed in Wolverhampton in 1966, Slade’s chart career spanned 3 decades. Slade were unstoppable throughout the seventies becoming one of Europe’s biggest bands, releasing 6 smash hit albums, including three No-1’s, and their hit singles are synonymous with the era. The sensational songwriting partnership of Noddy Holder and Jim Lea provided a soundtrack to the Glam Generation and with a run of 17 consecutive Top 20 singles between 1971 and 1976, no other act of the period experienced such success.

In the eighties Slade enjoyed a renaissance, buoyed by a spectacular appearance at the Reading Festival in 1980, their hits included “My oh My” , which reached number 2 in 1983 and a year later with “Run Runaway”, cementing their legacy as one of the UK’s greatest bands.

The iconic Slade are one of the most exciting bands to ever come out of Great Britain and this collection serves as testament to the high quality of Slade’s unique and distinctive talent.

“I love Slade..They wrote the catchiest songs around.”
Alice Cooper

“Noddy Holder’s got one of the greatest voices in rock ever”
Ozzy Osbourne

‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’ track listing:

CD1                                                                                        

1.         Cum On Feel The Noize

2.         Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me

3.         Mama Weer All Crazee Now

4.         Coz I Luv You

5.         Take Me Bak ‘Ome

6          Gudbuy T’Jane

7          My Friend Stan

8          Far Far Away

9          My Oh My

10        Everyday

11        The Bangin’ Man

12        Look Wot You Dun

13        Thanks For The Memory

14        Run Runaway

15        We’ll Bring The House Down

16        In For A Penny

17        Let’s Call It Quits

18        How Does It Feel

19        All Join Hands

20        Get Down And Get With It

21        Radio Wall Of Sound

CD2

1          Lock Up Your Daughters

2          My Baby Left Me: That’s Alright

3          Gypsy Roadhog

4          (And Now the Waltz) C’est La Vie

5          Myzsterious Mizster Jones

6          Ruby Red

7          Do You Believe In Miracles

8          Wheels Ain’t Coming Down

9          7 Year Bitch

10        Still The Same

11        The Shape Of Things To Come

12        Know Who You Are

13        Nobody’s Fool

14        Burning In The Heat Of Love

15        Give Us a Goal

16        Ginny Ginny

17        Sign Of The Times

18        Knuckle Sandwich Nancy

19        Ooh La La in L.A

20        That’s What Friends Are For

21        We Won’t Give In

22        Merry Xmas Everybody

 

2LP version 

Side A                                                             Side B                                                             

Get Down And Get With It                              Cum On Feel the Noize

Coz I Luv You                                                 Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me

Look Wot You Dun                                         My Friend Stan

Take Me Bak ‘Ome                                         Everyday

Mama Weer All Crazee Now                          The Bangin’ Man

Gudbuy T’Jane                                               Far Far Away

 

Side C                                                             Side D

How Does It Feel                                            My Oh My

Thanks For The Memory                                Run Runaway

In For A Penny                                                All Join Hands

Let’s Call It Quits                                            Myzsterious Mizster Jones

We’ll Bring The House Down                         Radio Wall Of Sound

Lock Up Your Daughters                                Merry Xmas Everybody

 

The full Slade catalogue received a global digital release across all Digital Service providers on April 12th, 2019.

To purchase  Cum On Feel The Hitz go to: https://slade.lnk.to/bestofPR

