SLADE’s ‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’ To Be Released On September 25th

BMG will release Slade’s Cum On Feel The Hitz, a superlative and comprehensive collection of Slade singles from 1970 to 1991, on September 25th 2020 . Cum On Feel The Hitz is released as a single CD and single LP collection: the CD comprises of 43 singles, while the double vinyl features 24 singles, In addition, there will be a 1LP and 1CD version available for North America exclusively.

Cum On Feel The Hitz includes all six of their UK Number one singles: “Coz I Luv You”, “Take Me Bak ‘Ome”, ”Mama Weer All Crazee Now”, “Cum On Feel The Noize”, “Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me“ and “Merry Xmas Everybody” and a total of 16 Top 10 singles.

The affection for Slade’s music and attitude remains undimmed today, as 1973’s “Merry Christmas Everybody” has gone on to become Britain’s best loved Christmas song.

Formed in Wolverhampton in 1966, Slade’s chart career spanned 3 decades. Slade were unstoppable throughout the seventies becoming one of Europe’s biggest bands, releasing 6 smash hit albums, including three No-1’s, and their hit singles are synonymous with the era. The sensational songwriting partnership of Noddy Holder and Jim Lea provided a soundtrack to the Glam Generation and with a run of 17 consecutive Top 20 singles between 1971 and 1976, no other act of the period experienced such success.

In the eighties Slade enjoyed a renaissance, buoyed by a spectacular appearance at the Reading Festival in 1980, their hits included “My oh My” , which reached number 2 in 1983 and a year later with “Run Runaway”, cementing their legacy as one of the UK’s greatest bands.

The iconic Slade are one of the most exciting bands to ever come out of Great Britain and this collection serves as testament to the high quality of Slade’s unique and distinctive talent.

“I love Slade..They wrote the catchiest songs around.”

Alice Cooper “Noddy Holder’s got one of the greatest voices in rock ever”

Ozzy Osbourne

‘Cum On Feel The Hitz’ track listing:

CD1

1. Cum On Feel The Noize

2. Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me

3. Mama Weer All Crazee Now

4. Coz I Luv You

5. Take Me Bak ‘Ome

6 Gudbuy T’Jane

7 My Friend Stan

8 Far Far Away

9 My Oh My

10 Everyday

11 The Bangin’ Man

12 Look Wot You Dun

13 Thanks For The Memory

14 Run Runaway

15 We’ll Bring The House Down

16 In For A Penny

17 Let’s Call It Quits

18 How Does It Feel

19 All Join Hands

20 Get Down And Get With It

21 Radio Wall Of Sound

CD2

1 Lock Up Your Daughters

2 My Baby Left Me: That’s Alright

3 Gypsy Roadhog

4 (And Now the Waltz) C’est La Vie

5 Myzsterious Mizster Jones

6 Ruby Red

7 Do You Believe In Miracles

8 Wheels Ain’t Coming Down

9 7 Year Bitch

10 Still The Same

11 The Shape Of Things To Come

12 Know Who You Are

13 Nobody’s Fool

14 Burning In The Heat Of Love

15 Give Us a Goal

16 Ginny Ginny

17 Sign Of The Times

18 Knuckle Sandwich Nancy

19 Ooh La La in L.A

20 That’s What Friends Are For

21 We Won’t Give In

22 Merry Xmas Everybody

2LP version

Side A Side B

Get Down And Get With It Cum On Feel the Noize

Coz I Luv You Skweeze Me, Pleeze Me

Look Wot You Dun My Friend Stan

Take Me Bak ‘Ome Everyday

Mama Weer All Crazee Now The Bangin’ Man

Gudbuy T’Jane Far Far Away

Side C Side D

How Does It Feel My Oh My

Thanks For The Memory Run Runaway

In For A Penny All Join Hands

Let’s Call It Quits Myzsterious Mizster Jones

We’ll Bring The House Down Radio Wall Of Sound

Lock Up Your Daughters Merry Xmas Everybody

The full Slade catalogue received a global digital release across all Digital Service providers on April 12th, 2019.

To purchase Cum On Feel The Hitz go to: https://slade.lnk.to/bestofPR

