Starbenders Release Official Music Video “Cover Me” In Support of ‘Love Potions’ Album

Atlanta glam punk four piece, STARBENDERS have today released their official music video for ‘Cover Me’ off most recent album ‘Love Potions’. With a unique combination of ethereal fragility, magnetic rock n roll swagger, perfectly crafted pop choruses and punk rock fury, front-woman Kimi Shelter and her glamorous gang of misfits will send you into a psychedelic trance with ‘Cover Me’. Watch the official music video below!

Speaking on the band’s latest track, ‘Cover Me’, vocalist Kimi Shelter says:

“Cover Me’ is about love’s underground. The video gives you a peek into the love that we have for each other within our band. The treacherous oceans of reality have always tested the strength of our bonds, but now more than ever we’ve had to trust one another to get through the storm. We don’t go at it alone.”

STARBENDERS have also announced the ‘Cover Me’ bundle that includes both the original and acoustic versions of the track.

‘Love Potions’ is STARBENDERS first full-length release with world renowned independent label, Sumerian Records and follows the announcement of their signing last year. B.I.J.Records has released ‘Love Potions’ in Japan.

STARBENDERS | LOVE POTIONS

Sumerian Records

Release Date: February 14th 2020

01. Hangin’ On Tonight

02. Getting Harder

03. Precious (feat. Remington Leith)

04. Holy Mother

05. BITCHES BE WITCHES

06. London

07. Push

08. Never Gonna Die

09. Cover Me

10. Can’t Cheat Time

11. Coming Up Roses

12. Down & Out

13. Something Ain’t Right

14. One Of Us

There really isn’t anyone else out there doing what STARBENDERS have been since forming in 2014: The intoxicating combination of ‘70s glitter and ‘80s glam with new wave and new romantic, seduced into this new decade by four thrilling musicians and, in frontwoman Kimi Shelter, one of the most exciting songwriters in contemporary rock & roll.

The band is completed by bassist Aaron Lecesne, guitarist Kriss Tokaji and drummer Emily Moon, with Moon making her full-length debut with the band on ‘Love Potions’. The album sees STARBENDERS moving in a more adventurous and slightly experimental direction. Speaking on the process of creating ‘Love Potions’, Shelter adds

“It’s really interesting to see it bloom into what it is now, I guess us leveling up as far as musicians go, and having to be capable of pivoting — be decisive and be resourceful in the midst of creating as well — has really shaped us. The sound has captured this sort of restless, relentless side of my spirit. We got to that very hungry place and, as a writer, my voice started to become more confident, while it became more vulnerable. As a band, we’ve been doing some big tours in-between the recordings and have been playing live quite a bit. The violence of the stage has shown up in our sound as well.”

The band have already created quite a stir in the media with a ferocious Audio Tree session under their belts and drummer Emily Moon performing as the guest drummer for The 8G Band on Late Night With Seth Meyers in late October last year.

Open your minds and ready your souls, STARBENDERS are coming for both.

