‘Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren & Stimpy Story’ To Focus On The Legacy of The Iconic Series!

At long last, the highly-anticipated release of ‘Happy Happy Joy Joy: The Ren & Stimpy Story’ is upon us! Directed by Ron Cicero & Kimo Easterwood, the documentary focusing on the legendary series and its cultural impactwill hit VOD on August 14th via Gravitas Ventures.

Official Synopsis: In the early 1990s, the animated show Ren & Stimpy broke rating records and was a touchstone for a generation of fans and artists. Creator John Kricfalusi was celebrated as a visionary, but even though his personality suffused the show, dozens of artists and network executives were just as responsible for the show’s meteoric rise. As Kricfalusi’s worst impulses were let loose at the workplace and new allegations about even more disturbing behavior have surfaced, his reputation now threatens to taint the show forever.

Check out the official trailer and poster art for the documentary below.

