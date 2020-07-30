Nickelback To Release ‘All the Right Reasons: 15th Anniversary Expanded Edition’ On October 2nd!

Multi-platinum, chart-topping rock band, Nickelback will celebrate the 15th anniversary of its quintessential RIAA Diamond-certified #1 album, All the Right Reasons with a newly remastered and expanded version. This release will kick off with a rare and remastered acoustic version of their #1 hit single “Photograph,” which is available now with the album pre-order.

ALL THE RIGHT REASONS: 15th ANNIVERSARY EXPANDED EDITION will be available as a two-CD set on October 2 and will also be available digitally on all streaming platforms. The collection features a newly remastered version of the original 2005 album, a selection of B-sides and a 2006 live concert recording.

Nickelback’s third consecutive #1 album, All the Right Reasons topped the charts in the band’s native Canada, the U.S., U.K., Germany, Australia and New Zealand. To date, it has sold more than 19 million copies worldwide and has been certified diamond by the RIAA. The record produced seven singles, including five Top 20 hits: “Photograph,” “Savin’ Me,” “Far Away,” “Rockstar” and “If Everyone Cared.”

“We are so proud of the fact that this album connected with people the way it has,” says guitarist Ryan Peake. As an Artist, you can only ever hope for something like that to happen.”

The album was remastered for this new anniversary edition, along with a selection of B-sides that includes a cover of Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” and acoustic versions of the chart-topping singles “Photograph,” “Too Bad” and “Someday.” The collection also features a live recording of Nickelback’s August 8, 2006 performance in Sturgis, ND during the annual Sturgis Bike Rally. The 12-song performance was originally released on DVD as Live at Sturgis 2006.

ALL THE RIGHT REASONS: 15th ANNIVERSARY EXPANDED EDITION

Official Track Listing:

Disc One: All The Right Reasons and Assorted B-Sides Remastered

“Follow You Home”

“Fight For All The Wrong Reasons”

“Photograph”

“Animals”

“Savin’ Me”

“Far Away”

“Next Contestant”

“Side Of A Bullet”

“If Everyone Cared”

“Someone That You’re With”

“Rockstar”

“We Will Rock You”

“Photograph” (Acoustic)

“Too Bad” (Acoustic)

“Someday” (Live Acoustic)

Disc Two: Live at Buffalo Chip, Sturgis, SD (8/8/06)

Intro

“Animals”

“Woke Up This Morning”

“Photograph”

“Because Of You”

“Far Away”

“Never Again”

“Savin’ Me”

“Someday”

“Side Of A Bullet”

“How You Remind Me”

“Too Bad”

“Figured You Out”

ABOUT NICKELBACK:

Since forming in Alberta, Canada in 1995, globally celebrated Nickelback have cemented themselves as one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past three decades. Nickelback’s success includes worldwide sales of more than 50 million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time.

Their inescapable and irresistible smash “How You Remind Me” was named Billboard’s ‘Top Rock Song of the Decade’ and was No. 4 on the Top 10 songs of the 2000’s list. Nickelback’s album All The Right Reasons was Diamond Certified (10 million+ copies sold) by the RIAA, in 2018, putting them on an elite shortlist of artists to ever accomplish this.

Amongst all these accolades, they’ve also been named Billboard’s “Top Rock Group of the Decade.” And, along the way, they have received a staggering nine Grammy Award nominations, three American Music Awards, a World Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, twelve JUNO Awards, seven MuchMusic Video Awards, and have been inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame (2007).

With more than 23 chart-topping singles and fans spanning the globe, Nickelback boasts twelve consecutive sold-out world tours, playing to well over eight million diehard and adoring fans.

