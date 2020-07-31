Cult Classics ‘Pitch Black’ and ‘Flash Gordon’ To Receive 4K UHD Releases Via Arrow Video!

Arrow Video will soon unleash its first ever titles in 4K Ultra HD – two sci-fi classics, the superb space shocker Pitch Black, starring Vin Diesel, and the beloved and brilliantly timeless Flash Gordon, directed by Mike Hodges. These two definitive, and stunningly-presented editions, restored in 4K with Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible), are just the start of Arrow Video’s journey into a dazzling hi-definition world that offers viewers astonishing, pin-sharp resolution, bringing film favourites to life like never before. Mark your calendars for their August 18th release dates and read on for the details on both stellar releases!

“We are proud to announce that we have decided to launch our first 4K Ultra HD titles,” says Francesco Simeoni, Arrow Video’s Director of Acquisitions and Business Development. “At Arrow we have always sought to have the best standards in home video presentation so it seemed a logical step that we would embrace this new format, to present you with the best versions of the finest cult and classic films.”

Arrow has an exciting slate of 4K releases, many completed in-house, but also in partnership with world leading labels.

“Whilst we are focused on new releases, we do have select releases we are planning to release from our catalogue in 4K with Dolby Vision,” says Simeoni. “For this year this will be releasing all upcoming UHD titles in separate UHD and new Blu-ray editions. This development will not change our processes at Arrow and you can continue to expect the same variety of special and limited editions for our UHD releases as you have our Blu-rays. Whilst we would love to release certain titles on UHD, rights restrictions and materials will not make all releases possible. Any releases currently planned for Blu-ray will not have plans for subsequent UHD releases. All releases will strive for the best home entertainment presentation possible and we look forward to bringing you more great releases in 2020 and beyond.”

The sci-fi/horror sleeper hit that birthed a franchise and launched the career of a new action movie icon, Pitch Black is released in an illuminating, brand new and definitive Ultra HD 4K restoration, with hours of exclusive bonus content. The film – about the crew of a crashed spaceship fighting for survival – holds its own today as a nerve-shredding creature-feature in which the monsters outside finally meet their match against a monster within. Boasting crackerjack direction and a whip-smart script by David Twohy, as well as a star-making performance by Vin Diesel, this lavishly packaged edition includes director’s cuts of the film, a host of behind-the-scenes featurettes and much much more.

PITCH BLACK ULTRA HD 4K BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS:

Brand new 4K restoration by Arrow Films of the Theatrical and Director’s Cuts of the film, approved by director David Twohy

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround on both cuts

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts

Archive commentary with director David Twohy and stars Vin Diesel and Cole Hauser

Archive commentary with director David Twohy, producer Tom Engelman and visual effects supervisor Peter Chiang

Nightfall: The Making of Pitch Black, a newly filmed interview with director/co-writer David Twohy

Black Box: Jackie’s Journey, a newly filmed interview with actor Rhiana Griffith

Black Box: Shazza’s Last Stand, a newly filmed interview with actor Claudia Black

Black Box: Bleach Bypassed, a newly filmed interview with cinematographer David Eggby

Black Box: Cryo-Locked, a newly filmed interview with visual effects supervisor Peter Chiang

Black Box: Primal Sounds, a newly filmed interview with composer Graeme Revell

The Making of Pitch Black, a short behind-the-scenes featurette

Pitch Black Raw, a comparison between early CG tests and the final footage

Additional behind-the-scenes footage from the making of the film

2004 archive bonus features, including an introduction by Twohy, A View Into The Dark, and Chronicles of Riddick Visual Encyclopedia

Johns’ Chase Log, a short prequel narrated by Cole Hauser detailing the character’s hunt for Riddick

The Chronicles of Riddick: Dark Fury (in 16:9 widescreen with DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio), an animated short film directed by Peter Chung that acts as a bridgepoint between Pitch Black and The Chronicles of Riddick, featuring vocal performances by Vin Diesel, Keith David and Rhiana Griffith reprising their roles

Dark Fury bonus features including Bridging The Gap, Peter Chung: The Mind of an Animator, A View Into The Light, and a “pre-animation” version of the film

Slam City, a motion comic from the film’s official website

Into Pitch Black, a TV special offering an alternative non-canon glimpse into what happened before and after the events of the film

Raveworld: Pitch Black Event, footage of a dance music event held to promote the film

Theatrical trailers, plus trailers for the two sequels and video game

Image galleries

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned ‘night’ and ‘day’ artwork by Luke Preece

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Collectors’ booklet featuring new writing by Simon Ward on the film’s creature designs (including a new interview with creature designer Patrick Tatopolous), original production notes and information from the film’s official website, and an archive interview with Vin Diesel from Starlog magazine.

Also in August, Arrow Video release the fabulous Flash Gordon, in sparkling 4K, in lavish packaging with a host of extras and goodies. Super producer Dino De Laurentiis (Dune, Barbarella) brought Alex Raymond’s beloved cartoon strip and the long running movie serial to the big screen with celebrated director Mike Hodges (Get Carter, Black Rainbow) at the helm, in a delirious space opera, where Flash is King of the Impossible! With endlessly repeatable dialogue, inimitable camp style, the sonic stylings of Queen and a delightful band of characters and actors playing (including Max von Sydow, Ornella Muti and Brian Blessed) then it’s no wonder Flash Gordon has become one of the most beloved sci-fi spectacles of its era.

Limited Edition ULTRA HD 4K:

DIRECTOR-APPROVED LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS:

Brand new 4K restoration by Studiocanal from the original camera negative approved by director Mike Hodges

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Optional 5.1 and 2.0 stereo DTS-HD Master audio

Booklet featuring new writing on the film by critics and film historians including Neil Snowdon, Dennis Cozzalio, John-Paul Checkett, A.K. Benedict, and Kat Ellinger illustrated with original stills

Fold-out double-sided poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions, alternative posters and promotional images

Limited Edition packaging with reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Rabalais

DISC 1 – FLASH GORDON & SPECIAL FEATURES (ULTRA HD 4K BLU-RAY):

Archival audio commentary with Mike Hodges

Archival audio commentary with Brian Blessed

Interviews with actors Sam J. Jones, Melody Anderson, Brian Blessed, Queen icon Brian May, composer Howard Blake, and poster designer Renato Casaro

Behind the Scenes of Flash Gordon – an archival documentary on the making of the film

Archival interviews with Mike Hodges, screenwriter Lorenzo Semple Jr., comic book artist Alex Ross

Lost in Space: Nic Roeg’s Flash Gordon – a new documentary program exploring the version Roeg (The Man Who Fell to Earth) had originally planned to make with producer Dino De Laurentiis

Gremlin’s Finest Hour – an episode from the animated Flash Gordon TV show written by J. Michael Reaves from November 1982

Deleted scenes and original endings – prop collector Bob Lindenmayer discusses dropped sequences and sequel ideas

35th Anniversary Greenroom featurette – Mike Hodges meets the cast for the first time since filming at the 35th anniversary reunion

35th Anniversary Reunion featurette – the cast and crew discuss Flash Gordon

Entertainment Earth on Flash Gordon merchandise

Storyboards gallery

Stills gallery

Original Trailer

Easter Eggs

DISC 2 – LIFE AFTER FLASH & SPECIAL FEATURES [LIMITED EDITION EXCLUSIVE] (BLU-RAY):

2017 feature length documentary by filmmaker Lisa Downs on the rollercoaster life of Sam J. Jones since his role in Flash Gordon, featuring the main cast and crew as well as a host of fans including Stan Lee, Robert Rodriguez, Mark Millar and more!

Sam J. Jones – a variety of interviews and featurettes including coverage of a script read from the Chattanooga Film Festival, Sam discussing his career in Mexico, his “prayer walk”, and more

Melody Paintings Extended – actress Melody Anderson talks about her love of painting and talks about various pieces displayed in her home

Topol – a variety of interviews with the actor on his collections, awards and charity work

Brian Blessed – the actor recounts amusing stories about Flash Gordon

Late, Great Wyngarde – actor Peter Wyngarde discusses his experiences filming Flash Gordon and his relationship with Mike Hodges

Deep Roy – the actor raps about ambition and recounts an amusing story about Eastbound & Down

Alex Ross Talks Early Art – the artist talks about Flash Gordon and the many pieces of art he created for it from childhood to modern day

Tell Me More About the This Man Houdini – actor Rich Fuller and Jason Lenzi, founder of toy brand Bif Bang Pow, discuss a scene from Flash Gordon

Comic Con early draft – A featurette looking at the phenomenon that is Comic Con, featuring interviews with attendees and a host of regular talent including Sam J. Jones, Rich Fulton, Jason Mewes, Michael Rooker, Claudia Wells, and more

Interview with Lisa Downs – the director of Life After Flash explores her motivation to make the film and experiences during the production

Life After Flash on the Road – a variety of featurettes on the film travelling to various festivals and production including Q&A excerpts with the Flash Gordon cast, behind-the-scenes footage, Kickstarter funding video

Trailer

