Sevendust To Release 13th Studio Album, ‘Blood & Stone,’ On October 23rd Via Rise Records!

On the heels of the current single “The Day I Tried To Live” moving up the radio charts, heavy metal legends Sevendust are announcing their 13th studio album Blood & Stone. The new album is scheduled for release on October 23rd via Rise Records (the second for the band on the label). The latest release also marks a return for the band with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette, known for his work with Alter Bridge; Tremonti; Slash; and others. Blood & Stone is available for pre-order in various configurations at https://RiseRecords.lnk.to/BloodAndStone.

From the pulsating intro of album opener “Dying To Live” to the now popular album closer “The Day I Tried To Live,” Sevendust continue to push the sound they have made their own for more than 25 years. Tracks like “Love,” “Blood From A Stone,” “Kill Me” and “Against The World” showcases why the band has been adored by fans and critics alike. Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose have raised the bar with Blood & Stone. The new music fits perfectly alongside with the bands most seminal tracks that have become the cornerstone of the band’s live performances.

The track listing for Blood & Stone is:

1) Dying To Live

2) Love

3) Blood From A Stone

4) Feel Like Going On

5) What You’ve Become

6) Kill Me

7) Nothing Left To See Here Anymore

8) Desperation

9) Criminal

10) Against The World

11) Alone

12) Wish You Well

13) The Day I Tried To Live

Recently, Sevendust impacted rock radio and unveiled a lyric video for their cover of the Soundgarden classic “The Day I Tried To Live.” The song is currently moving up the charts and the reaction to the track has been overwhelmingly favorable to the unique interpretation the band put on the classic track. The lyric video for the song was created by Wayne Joyner (known for his work with Dream Theater). It features a lone figure walking down a road thinking about his life with clips of the band woven throughout. The video can be seen here: https://youtu.be/YhUUO_S4bpA.

In 1994, Sevendust first forged a familial tie amongst each other that translated into one of the most diehard audiences in the game. To this day, the connection between fans and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated gold-certified hard rock outfit only grows stronger. A trifecta of now-classic gold albums—Sevendust [1997], Home [1999], and Animosity [2001]— ignited their journey. Known as an equally intense and unforgettable live force, they’ve consistently packed houses around the world and decimated stages everywhere from Rock on the Range and Woodstock to OZZfest and Shiprocked! 2015’s Kill The Flaw represented a high watermark. Bowing at #13 on the Billboard Top 200, it scored their highest debut on the respective chart since 2010 and marked their fifth consecutive Top 10 on the Top Rock Albums Chart and third straight Top 3 on the Hard Rock Albums Chart. Most impressively, the lead single “Thank You” garnered a nomination in the category of “Best Metal Performance” at the 2016 GRAMMY® Awards, a career first. All I See Is War continued the band’s success debuting at #28 on the Billboard 200 and has become a favorite among critics and fans alike thanks to singles like “Dirty,” “Medicated” and “Risen.”

