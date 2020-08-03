THE HAUNT Return With Powerful New “Brag About” Single From Upcoming ‘Social Intercourse’ EP

A saucerful of secrets, sci-fi has a rallying cry. Lauded ‘Best Unknown Band‘ by Miami New Times following the release of their self-titled debut EP and a nearly sold-out 70-city global tour alongside Palaye Royale, South Florida-based sibling-fronted THE HAUNT have issued “Brag About,” an anthemic rocket ride into an echo chamber of magic and majesty, a taut three minutes that co-mingles at the altar of modern rock and the precipice of Westworld. Delores Abernathy has a new loop.

“So tell me, what this is to you.”

Written by band co-leader/guitarist/vocalist Maxamillion Haunt, and produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Sleeping With Sirens, The Word Alive), the song retains the hallmark HAUNT sound with swaths of ominous flourishes while boldly propelling it with a confident musicality that deftly accentuates the effervescent power of singer Anastasia Grace whom Xune Magazine declared, “A young Florence Welch with far more attitude.”

“I hope you’ll be there.”

Max shares, “Brag About is a futuristic rock anthem about feeling lost when you’re far from people you love. On tour, we felt like we were trapped in a time capsule while everyone else’s lives went on without us back home. The song symbolizes the highs and lows of our closest relationships and how our social existence relies so heavily on who we are to the people around us. Being away really makes you appreciate the people who feel like home.”

From Social Intercourse, the quartet’s forthcoming 6-song EP, “Brag About,” is the first release in conjunction with DashGo, a next-generation record label that’s the premier end-to-end music distribution resource. Brag marks the first new material since 2019’s “Why Are You So Cold?,” which Outburn Magazine proclaimed “a resonant anthem with wistful elegance and raw nerve,” and “Cigarettes & Feelings,” a “vibrant tune scented with an alternative-pop ‘n’ rock aroma” [Bong Mines Entertainment] produced by Christian Medice, known for his work with Lovelytheband (“Broken”) P!nk, Halsey, The Aces, and Natalie Imbruglia.

The powerful new single follows the band’s recent appearance on the all-star collaboration, “It’s Gonna Be Ok,” a nationwide endeavor that featured members of The Ataris, Filter, 8mm, Kill Hannah, Smashing Pumpkins and Cold. Recorded and filmed remotely during quarantine, proceeds generated from the track will benefit 320 Changes Direction, the mental health advocacy group started by Talinda Bennington, widow of Chester Bennington (Linkin Park).

THE HAUNT

Anastasia Grace: Vox

Max Haunt: Vox/Guitar

Nick Lewert: Drums/Piano/BackUp Vocals

Natalie Smallish: Bass

“Channeling the likes of Karen O, Cat Power, Shirley Manson, Amy Lee (of Evanescence), Lorde and the ghost of Nina Simone, Anastasia is an indisputable talent, her powerful voice able to command your undivided attention.” – Icon Vs Icon

http://www.thehauntband.com

http://twitter.com/WeAreTheHaunt

https://www.tiktok.com/@wearethehaunt

http://www.instagram.com/wearethehaunt

http://www.facebook.com/pg/WeAreTheHaunt

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmOLu2qHxBBL2dDGJEWN-Pw

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.