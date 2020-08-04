SEIZED: Scott Adkins Faces Off With Mario Van Peebles New Action Flick; Exploding Onto Home Video In October!

A high-intensity new trailer for the edge-of-your-seat action-thriller Seized, starring Scott Adkins stars in and Mario Van Peebles. The film debuts on DVD, Digital, and On Demand October 13th from Lionsgate. MMA action star Adkins plays a former Special Forces agent whose son is kidnapped and must now wipe out three dangerous crime syndicates if he wants to see him alive again. Directed by Isaac Florentine (Undisputed franchise) and written by Rico Lowry, the Seized DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $19.98.

Official Synopsis: Hiding out with his son Taylor on the Mexican coast, Nero (Scott Adkins, Doctor Strange) hopes to put his violent Special Forces career behind him. But after Nero’s home is attacked and Taylor is abducted, the mysterious Mzamo (Mario Van Peebles, Heartbreak Ridge) orders Nero to slaughter the members of three rival crime syndicates. If he fails, Taylor will die. With bullets ?ying and bodies dropping, Nero must now complete his mission ? and ?nd Mzamo?s hideout, to exact his revenge.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.