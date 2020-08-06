Dead Lord To Release New Album ‘Surrender’ On September 4th!

Buckle up for the release of Dead Lord‘s third single “Messin’ Up” from the upcoming album Surrender out worldwide on September 4th via Century Media Records. Watch the lyric video HERE.

“Here’s a lil’ rocknug o’suaveness for all us up-messers, wrong-steppers and hopeless cases. Remember, Rock now, cry later. Turn it up,” states DEAD LORD about the release.

Surrender is available for pre-order HERE and will be available in the following formats:

CD Digipak (incl. 3 bonus tracks)

Black LP

Dark Green LP (200x, via Century Media EU & US Online Shops)

Creamy White LP (300x, via Century Media EU Online Shop & other mailorders)

Deep Blood Red LP (200x, via EMP & Nuclear Blast)

Transparent Petrol Green LP (100x, via Dead Lord Webshop)

Digital Album

The album’s first single, “Distance Over Time“, was released last month digitally and as a 7” EP. Watch the music video HERE and purchase the 7″ EP HERE.

Dead Lord’s fourth record Surrender is a one-stop shop of everything from sweet licks and stylish solos, to simply remarkable catchy songs that hit you in the feels and fill the gas tank to the brim.

Stellar guitar rock, fresh and unleashed, as Dead Lord reinvigorates and rewires a long-lost style, rocketing it into a new era with stone-cold future studio classics. Surrender conveys the sense, palpable at the shows, of the magnetic chemistry and rolling thunder the Dead Lord live extravaganza always floors you with. You can hear the fun and fever, feel the crackle and burn of the reels as they capture a rare rock and roll lightning strike, as if you were standing in the wings with the drug-dealers and crazed leather rebels of days gone by.

Humbucking their way into the mixing desk of Robert Pehrsson’s Studio Humbucker in Stockholm, Dead Lord couldn’t have found a more fitting sparring partner for their live burst of untamed rawk. Pehrsson has helped hone Dead Lord’s classy riffs and King Kong energy into a diamond-cut crystal of top-drawer rhythm and blues.

Surrender Tracklisting:

Distance Over Time Letter From Allen St. Authority Evil Always Wins Messin’ Up Dark End Of The Rainbow Bridges The Loner’s Way Gonna Get Me Dystopia

Bonus Tracks (*):

Hands Down (Moon Martin Cover) Moonchild (Rory Gallagher Cover) I staden som aldrig slumrar till (Letter From Allen St. with Swedish lyrics)

*only available on the Ltd. CD Digipak

Brace yourself for radio-ready, melodious jewels of classic rock that swagger with sophistication and heart. Face-melting vintage amplifiers cooking on max, and a sophisticated retro-chic finesse that will twin-guitar you into a frenzy, Surrender is an album to submit to.

Dead Lord is Adam Lindmark (drums), Martin Nordin (guitar), Ryan Kemp (bass), and Hakim Krim (vocals, guitar).

