Zack Snyder’s ‘300’ To Receive Epic 4K UHD Release On October 6th; Full Details Revealed!

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced that 300, the highly-acclaimed 2007 cutting-edge, heart-pounding, visual masterpiece from director Zack Snyder, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and Digital on October 6th. Based on the stylized graphic novel from icon Frank Miller (Sin City), 300 is an epic action-adventure about the 300 Spartan warriors led by the heroic King Leonidas who challenged Xerxes and his massive Persian army at the ancient Battle of Thermopylae. Facing insurmountable odds, they fought to the death to defend their honor and freedom, inspiring all of Greece to unite against the enemy.

From visionary filmmaker Zack Snyder (Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), 300 combines stunning live action with virtual backgrounds and features spectacular performances from Gerard Butler (Reign of Fire, Olympus Has Fallen), Lena Headey (TV’s “Game of Thrones,” The Purge) David Wenham (The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King) and Rodrigo Santoro (TV’s “Westworld,” Love Actually).

Ultra HD* showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

300 will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack for $24.99 (expected retail price) and features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Blu-ray disc of 300. Fans can also own 300 in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on October 6. The Blu-ray disc of 300 will include more than 3 hours of previously released special features, including commentary from Zack Snyder.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of 300 will also feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

SYNOPSIS

The epic graphic novel by Frank Miller (Sin City) assaults the screen with the blood, thunder and awe of its ferocious visual style faithfully recreated in an intense blend of live-action and CGI animation. Retelling the ancient Battle of Thermopylae, it depicts the titanic clash in which King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) and 300 Spartans fought to the death against Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) and his massive Persian army. Experience history at swordpoint. And moviemaking with a cutting edge.

Ultra HD Blu-ray Elements

300 Ultra HD disc contains the following special features:

Commentary with director/co-writer Zack Snyder, co-writer Kurt Johnstad and director of photography Larry Fong

300 Blu-ray disc contains the following special features:

Commentary with director/co-writer Zack Snyder, co-writer Kurt Johnstad and director of photography Larry Fong

The 300: Fact or Fiction

Who Were the Partans? The Warriors of 300

Preparing for Battle: The Original Test Footage

The Frank Miller Tapes

Making of 300

Making 300 in Images

Webisode: Production Design

Webisode: Wardrobe

Webisode: Stunt Work

Webisode: Lena Headey

Webisode: Adapting the Graphic Novel

Webisode: Gerard Butler

Webisode: Rodrigo Santoro

Webisode: Training the Actors

Webisode: Culture of the Sparta City/State

Webisode: A Glimpse from the Set: Making 300

Webisode: Scene Studies from 300

Webisode: Fantastic Characters of 300

Deleted Scenes with introduction by Zack Snyder

DIGITAL DISTRIBUTION ELEMENTS

On October 6, 300 4K UHD will be available to own for streaming and download to watch anywhere in high definition and standard definition on favorite devices from select digital retailers including GooglePlay, Vudu, Xbox and others, and will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.