Air Jordan Sneaker Documentary, ‘One Man And His Shoes,’ To Receive Digital Release On August 25th!

On August 25, 2020, Shout! Studios will release documentary feature ONE MAN AND HIS SHOES, a film by Yemi Bamiro and produced by Will Thorne, on digital platforms for watch-at-home. (AppleTV, Amazon, VUDU, GooglePlay, FandangoNOW, and Hoopla).

Told by the people who made it happen, ONE MAN AND HIS SHOES reveals the story behind the global phenomenon of Nike’s Air Jordan sneakers showing their social, cultural, and racial significance and how ground-breaking marketing strategies created a multi-billion-dollar business. It also delves into the darker side of success, a parable of America’s dark love affair with consumer capitalism and celebrity culture. Using a mix of archival footage and graphic animation, the feature documentary returns viewers to an era that feels distant, even nostalgic, yet was only a few decades ago.

ONE MAN AND HIS SHOES features interviews with Michael Jordan’s close friends and associates including David Falk (former agent), David J Stern (NBA commissioner 1984-2014), Sonny Vaccaro (the man who scouted him), Peter Moore (original designer), his biographer Roland Lazenby as well as legendary sports journalist Jamele Hill and sports writer, Scoop Jackson.

The feature documentary was produced by Will Thorne of Break Em Films, directed by Yemi Bamiro, edited by Michael Marden with graphics and animation by Will Newell. Executive produced by Christopher Hird, James Ramkoleea and Caroline Stern.

