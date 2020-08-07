Elliphant Debuts Lyric Video For New Single “Had Enough”

American-Swedish Recording artist Elliphant has officially debuted her new single “Had Enough” today, marking the first taste from her forthcoming album produced by Grammy-Award winner Mark Rankin (Adele, Florence and the Machine) and due out this year via Create Music Group. The track is an inspiring pop anthem that finds the singer-songwriter embracing self-reflection and evolution. Elliphant has also shared a lyric video for the song directed by Florian Dezfoulian, which flaunts vibrant fashions and lush imagery of the Swedish countryside. Watch it now below and stay tuned for the song’s official music video release on August 14th.

“Imagine that you walk into a shitty pub and see yourself sitting alone in the bar, miserable and drunk,” says Elliphant. “You’ve definitely had enough, so you walk up and try to talk some sense into yourself. But it’s not the easiest thing to get through. Sometimes in life, the smoke gets so thick that you can’t see it’s actually yourself making the fire. ‘Had Enough’ is about waking up to a destructive self, facing it and making a change.”

Last month, Elliphant released her first official solo track in four years titled “Uterus,” which was recorded in one take at producers Peter Harper and Jason Blynn’s Silver Lake, CA studio. “Uterus” is one of Elliphant’s most personal offerings to date and a particularly meaningful song given the recent birth of her baby girl. Lyrically, the track touches on the idea that the safety of the womb is gone with the wind the second you are born. It’s hard to live, hard to hold on to who you are, and even harder to let go of what you have become. The pureness of life is so fragile, and to be born is the beginning of the end.

Coinciding with the release of “Uterus” was a stunning accompanying music video featuring the beautifully pregnant Elliphant. Directed by Stockholm-native Liza Morberg (Mapei, Loreen, Robin Schulz feat. James Black), the video was shot in and around the grounds of Sweden’s famed Tullgarn Palace. Watch the music video HERE.

About Elliphant

Elliphant is a multi-platinum selling artist, originally from Stockholm, Sweden. She signed to TEN Music Group in 2012 where she released her debut single “Tekkno Scene” which was featured in FIFA 13. Following the release of her debut EP the same year, she signed to Dr. Luke’s label, Kemosabe Records.

In 2014, Elliphant released her second EP via Kemosabe Records and Mad Decent, featuring production from Dr. Luke, Diplo, Skrillex and Dave Sitek. In the years following, she toured roughly 140-dates per year and established herself internationally alongside acts such as Charli XCX, Skrillex, Diplo & more. In 2017 at the ARIA Music Awards, Elliphant won the Song of the Year, Dance Work of the Year and Most Played Australian Work at the APRA Music Awards of 2018.

Elliphant has released collaborations with Doja Cat, Tove Lo, Charli XCX, MØ, Icona Pop, DJ Snake, Yellow Claw, Diplo, Skrillex & several other international acts. With more new music on the horizon, Elliphant has kicked off a new era with the release of her uplifting new song “Had Enough.”

