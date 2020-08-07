Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’ To Hit Netflix In 2021!

DreamWorks Animation and Netflix has announced, in celebration of the release of the third and final Tales of Arcadia series Wizards, that a feature film marking the culmination of Guillermo del Toro’s epic trilogy is currently in production. Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans will debut globally on Netflix in 2021.

Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now the heroes from the hit series Trollhunters, 3Below and Wizards, team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

“Team Trollhunters committed, about a decade ago, to try and push the boundaries of 3D CGI animation made for TV. We outlined a vast trilogy of interconnecting mythology and characters that we always hoped could culminate with a massive “all-stars” reunion,” says creator and executive producer Guillermo del Toro. “DreamWorks Animation and Netflix both shared the very ambitious notion of doing the three series, interwoven and then finishing off with a bigger, epic-sized feature film to top it all off.”

Created and executive produced by del Toro, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans is also executive produced by Marc Guggenheim, Chad Hammes, Dan Hageman and Kevin Hageman. Johane Matte, Franisco Ruiz Velasco and Andrew L. Schmidt directed while Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman wrote the feature animated film.

DreamWorks Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans features an all-star cast of Emile Hirsch (?Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood?) as Jim, Lexi Medrano (Trollhunters?) as Claire, Charlie Saxton (?Hung, Bandslam?) as Toby, Kelsey Grammer in his Emmy Award-winning role as Blinky, Alfred Molina (?Frozen II?) as Archie, Steven Yeun (?Burning, The Walking Dead) as Steve, Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) as Stuart, Colin O’Donoghue (?Once Upon A Time) as Douxie, Diego Luna (?Narcos: Mexico?) as Krel, Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Aja and Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation, Fargo) as Vex. Additional cast members include Cole Sand, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin and Cheryl Hines.

ABOUT TALES OF ARCADIA:

On the surface, Arcadia appears to be a slice of timeless Americana, but it is no ordinary town. It lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that make it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards.

Trollhunters

Set in the fictional suburb of Arcadia, our unlikely hero, Jim, and his two best friends make a startling discovery that beneath their hometown lies a hidden battle between good trolls and bad, the outcome of which will impact their lives forever.

Part 1 – December 23, 2016 (26 episodes)

Part 2 – December 17, 2017 (13 episodes)

Part 3 – May 25, 2018 (13 episodes)

3Below

After crash-landing in Arcadia, two royal teen aliens on the run struggle to blend in with humans as they evade intergalactic bounty hunters.

Part 1 – December 21, 2018 (13 episodes)

Part 2 – July 12, 2019 (13 episodes)

Wizards

Wizard-in-training Douxie and the heroes of Arcadia embark on a time-bending adventure to medieval Camelot that leads to an apocalyptic battle for the control of magic that will determine the fate of these supernatural worlds that have now converged.

August 7, 2020 (10 episodes)

Premiering in 2016 to critical acclaim, Trollhunters introduced audiences to the seemingly quiet town of Arcadia and an ordinary kid who embarks on an extraordinary adventure in a hidden world right beneath his feet. The first season lead the 2017 Creative Arts Daytime Emmys with six wins, more than any other program, including directing for an animated program (Rodrigo Blaas, Guillermo del Toro), writing (Marc Guggenheim), casting (Ania O’Hare, Mary Hildalgo) and a voice acting win for Kelsey Grammer. The second season received four nominations for the 2018 Creative Arts Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Children’s Animated Series, as well as a BAFTA nomination for International Animation. The third season was nominated for four 2019 Creative Arts Daytime Emmys including writing and directing.

