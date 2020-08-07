GWAR Teams With Creature Skateboards For Limited Addition Skate Decks!

It has been thirty of your Earth “years” since your Lords and Masters GWAR released what many consider to be the band’s career-defining album “Scumdogs of the Universe.” In celebration of this momentous occasion, GWAR are pleased as piss to unveil 30th anniversary versions of “Scumdogs of the Universe.” The album will be available on CD, Double LP, Cassette and digital and is available for pre-order HERE.

The limited edition box sets are nearly sold out and the last few are available exclusively at http://www.gwar.net. Check out a clip of GWAR performing the classic track “Maggots” below!

In more GWAR news, the band has teamed up with Creature Skateboards for a limited edition of GWAR skate decks. Only Creature can facilitate 30 years of GWAR on a skateboard. Well, actually it takes 4 boards ranging from 8.25″ – to 9″ wide to celebrate that many years of gore-drenched filth and torment of the human race. Creature is proud to offer these GWAR decks (with graphics provided by the band themselves!) to you special maggots that just can’t get enough vomit and secretion from the legendary group of space pirates! Act quick ‘cause these vile sticks are already marching out the door. Hail GWAR! These decks will be available at your local skate shop and online HERE.

