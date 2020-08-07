Keke Palmer Announced As Host of 2020 MTV “VMAs”

Hot on the heels of their announcement for the nominations for the 2020 MTV “VMAs,” MTV has revealed that entertainment powerhouse Keke Palmer will host the big event airing LIVE on Sunday, August 30th at 8pm ET/PT.

“We’re thrilled to have the multi-talented Keke Palmer as this year’s “VMAs” host,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for ViacomCBS Media Networks. “Keke is an energetic force and a quadruple threat with unmatched comedic wit who will make this year’s show truly unforgettable.”

BTS, Doja Cat and J Balvin are set to perform this year. This will be BTS’ first-ever VMA performance and the TV debut of their new, English-only single, “Dynamite,” which is set to be released on August 21st. Additional performers to be announced soon.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year’s nominations with nine nods each, closely followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations. Full nominee list here.

Fans can vote for their favorites across 15 gender-neutral categories, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Quarantine Performance,” and more by visiting vma.mtv.com through August 23, 2020. Voting for “PUSH Best New Artist, Presented by Chime Banking,” will remain active into the show on Sunday, August 30, 2020.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are Executive Producers for the 2020 “VMAs.” Barb Bialkowski is Co-Executive Producer. Alicia Portugal and Jackie Barba serve as Executives in Charge of Production. Wendy Plaut is Executive in Charge of Celebrity Talent. Lisa Lauricella is Music Talent Executive.

Official sponsors of the 2020 “MTV Video Music Awards” include Burger King®, Chime Banking, Coors Light, and EXTRA® Gum.

