Shinedown Release Full-Length Concert Video “Shinedown – Live in London” To The Masses!

Shinedown has just released Shinedown – Live in London, a free full-length live concert video to their fans via YouTube. Recorded at their 2019 show in London, this captivating concert video offers an up close and personal look at Shinedown’s world-class showmanship, backed by their biggest, most eye-popping production yet, amplified by the undeniable power of front man Brent Smith’s voice. Additionally, the set will feature performances of crossover anthem “GET UP,” explosive rock hit “MONSTERS,” “ATTENTION ATTENTION,” and “DEVIL” from their latest studio album, ATTENTION ATTENTION, among other fan favorites such as “Sound of Madness” and “Second Chance.” Check out the video below!

Earlier this year, and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shinedown raised more than $300,000 by releasing “Atlas Falls,” a never-before-heard song from their vault available with a T-shirt and song bundle with all proceeds going to humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief – one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world that is working to provide personal protective equipment to frontline health workers and essential medications and supplies for patients.

MORE ON SHINEDOWN

Shinedown has sold more than 10 million albums and 10 million singles worldwide, earned 14 platinum and gold singles, five platinum and gold albums, 16 No. 1 Active Rock hits, and amassed more than 2.5 billion total streams. Recent hits “ATTENTION ATTENTION,” “GET UP , ” “MONSTERS” and “DEVIL” bring their total to 16 No. 1s on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart and 15 No. 1s on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs Chart, tying the record for the most No. 1s ever on both charts. All of their 26 consecutive career singles reaching the Top 5 of Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart, an unparalleled achievement. Their latest album ATTENTION ATTENTION (Atlantic Records) is an enduring statement about the resolve of the human spirit – touching on themes such as mental health, overcoming struggles and not being afraid to fail and the importance of our human connection with one another. Speaking to the human spirit in a time of need, crossover hit “GET UP” (which has racked up more than 59 million streams and landed the band on Live with Kelly & Ryan) quickly became a beacon of light for listeners around the globe with its urgent and universal message of hope, empathy and encouragement – a timely message then and now. ATTENTION ATTENTION has racked up more than 355 million global streams, simultaneously hit #1 on Billboard’s Alternative, Top Rock and Hard Rock Albums Charts, debuted Top 5 on the Billboard 200, and led to two iHeart Radio Music Award nominations for Rock Artist of the Year and Rock Song of the Year in both 2019 and 2020. Hailed for their high-octane live shows, Shinedown continues to engender diehard love from millions of global fans and has racked up countless sold-out tours and festival headlining sets.

