David Spade and Rob Schneider to Co-Headline Special “Comedy in Your Car” Edition of Concerts in Your Car

All summer long, CBF Productions have brought stellar musical (and more) entertainment to the seaside Ventura County Fairgrounds, where audiences watch comfortably (and safely) from their parked cars. Since June, the Concerts in Your Car calendar has ranged from stellar live concerts to drive-in movies to the circus and back again, and now comedy is on the docket as well. This August, veterans of comedy David Spade and Rob Schneider will be teaming up to ring in September the best way possible – with lots of laughs.

David Spade and Rob Schneider are no strangers to the spotlight – dating back to their Saturday Night Live roots, the two longtime comedy staples have both enjoyed fruitful careers as actors and comedians, with their paths often crossing along the way. Most recently, however, Spade debuted his new late-night series, “Lights Out with David Spade” on Comedy Central, and Schneider launched his new podcast “See What Happens”, available on streaming platforms. The duo will be performing two sets, at 6:30 PM and 9:00 PM on Friday, August 28th at the scenic Ventura County Fairgrounds.

“Even with social distancing, we wanted to give people a way to get out, celebrate and have some fun!” said Vincenzo Giammanco, owner of CBF Productions. “Our team got creative and decided to develop a new type of experience that will bring excitement to the summer of 2020 despite the pandemic. We plan on producing events offering a range of entertainment – more announcements will follow soon.”

The events will offer room for 700 cars per show and are designed to comply with all official restrictions. The combination of an extra high, theatre-in-the-round and five oversized screens will ensure that every seat is the best seat in the house. Sound will be distributed via FM radio. Tickets are sold in advance and online only and are priced starting at $99 per car. Each ticket is valid for one car, and the number of passengers must not exceed the number of safety belts/seats in the vehicle. For safety reasons, sound at the show is only transmitted through FM radio to discourage audience members from leaving their vehicles. Sitting in truck beds or taking bathroom trips are okay as well – as long as attendees wear proper face coverings and keep to groups of two while away from the vehicle.

While no food is available for purchase at the concert, attendees will be provided with a comprehensive list of downtown Ventura restaurants that feature curbside pickup. With the fairgrounds just three blocks from the Ventura downtown district where many beloved local restaurants are located, the concert will provide a much-needed boost to local eateries.

The comedy show is just one facet of the ongoing schedule with CBF Productions. Other evenings presented at the fairgrounds include both live and recorded concerts, movie nights, and other themes to keep greater L.A.’s concertgoers and families safely entertained this year.

For more information about CBF Productions or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.concertsinyourcar.com/.

