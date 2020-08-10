Eli Roth’s ‘History of Horror’ Returns For A Chilling Second Season This October!

AMC has announced that Season 2 of Eli Roth’s History of Horror will premiere on Saturday, October 10 at 10/9c.

Season 2 of the captivating series digs even deeper into the catacombs of creepiness, exhuming landmark films and cult classics while chewing on the entrails of recent horror cinema. The series explores the dark power and wicked fun of scary movies, the craft that went into making them, and the ways that horror films reflect the anxieties of their times. The story is told by Eli Roth and a celebrated cast of writers, directors, actors, cinematographers, composers, and special effects artists who bring our nightmares to life.

Interviewees include Stephen King, Quentin Tarantino, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, Bill Hader, Nancy Allen, Megan Fox, Greg Nicotero, Rob Zombie, James Brolin, Edgar Wright, Piper Laurie, Leonard Maltin, Katharine Isabelle, Jack Black, Slash, Rachel True, Ashley Laurence, Joe Dante, Roger Corman, Mary Harron, John Landis, Tom Savini, Karyn Kusama, and many others.

Can’t wait for new episodes? Don’t miss legendary creators in the horror genre share the details of their stories and craft in the extended interview digital series Eli Roth’s History of Horror: Master Class here.

