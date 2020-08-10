‘Requiem for a Dream’ Director’s Cut To Receive 4K Ultra HD Release For 20th Anniversary In October!

One of the most powerful psychological films ever made, Requiem for a Dream Director’s Cut arrives on 4K Ultra HD™ Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray™ and Digital) October 13 from Lionsgate. From Academy Award®-nominated director Darren Aronofsky (2010, Best Director, Black Swan), the critically acclaimed film features cinematography by two-time Academy Award® nominee Matthew Libatique (2010, Best Achievement in Cinematography, Black Swan; 2018, Best Achievement in Cinematography, A Star is Born), music by Golden Globe nominee Clint Mansell (2006, Best Original Score, The Fountain), and stars Academy Award® winners Ellen Burstyn (1974, Best Actress, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore), Jared Leto (2013, Best Supporting Actor, Dallas Buyers Club), and Jennifer Connelly (2001, Best Supporting Actress, A Beautiful Mind), as well as Marlon Wayans (Scary Movie franchise, White Chicks). Remastered for the first time in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos — and packed with brand-new bonus material — this 20th Anniversary Requiem for a Dream Director’s Cut package is the ultimate way to experience the film.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary with a 4K Ultra HD release, Requiem for a Dream — with a screenplay by Aronofsky and Hubert Selby Jr., based on Selby’s novel — is a hypnotic film about four people pursuing their visions of happiness. Even as everything begins to fall apart, they refuse to let go, plummeting with their dreams into a nightmarish, gut-wrenching freefall.

Available for the very first time in this stunning format, the Requiem for a Dream 4K Ultra HD scan was supervised by cinematographer Matthew Libatique and includes four brand-new featurettes exclusive to this release. Experience four times the resolution of full HD with the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes Dolby Vision, bringing entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality. When compared to a standard picture, Dolby Vision can deliver spectacular colors never before seen on a screen, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. Additionally, the 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features Dolby Atmos, which will transport viewers from an ordinary moment into an extraordinary experience with moving audio that flows all around them. Fans will feel like they’re inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things, and music come alive with breathtaking realism and move throughout the space.

The 20th Anniversary Requiem for a Dream Director’s Cut 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack will be available for the suggested retail price of $22.99.

4K ULTRA HD SPECIAL FEATURES

NEW: “On Set: 1999” Featurette

NEW: “Transcendent Moments: The Score of Requiem for a Dream” Featurette

NEW: “Ellen Burstyn on Requiem for a Dream” Featurette

NEW: “Through Their Eyes: Revisiting Requiem for a Dream” Featurette

Audio Commentary by director Darren Aronofsky

Audio Commentary by director of photography Matthew Libatique

BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

“The Making of Requiem for a Dream” Featurette

Deleted Scenes with optional Audio Commentary by director Darren Aronofsky

“Memories, Dreams, & Addictions: Ellen Burstyn Interviews Hubert Selby, Jr.” Featurette

Audio Commentary by Darren Aronofsky

Audio Commentary by director of photography Matthew Libatique

Marketing Gallery

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.