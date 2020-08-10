YOU CANNOT KILL DAVID ARQUETTE: Official Trailer and Poster Art For The Inspiring Documentary Unleashed!

At long last a powerful trailer for the highly anticipated documentary “You Cannot Kill David Arquette.” An Official Selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, directed by David Darg and Price James, this inspiring documentary is a deep dive into the professional wrestling career of the enigmatic David Arquette. Check out the trailer and poster art below. Most importantly, mark your calendar for the film’s August 28th release date.

Whether you are a die-hard fan of professional wrestling, a casual viewer or just love a good underdog story, it’s impossible not to be inspired by this film!

Official Synopsis: Branded as the most hated man in wrestling after winning a highly controversial WCW World Heavyweight Championship in 2000, actor David Arquette attempts a rocky return to the sport that stalled his promising Hollywood career. Dangerously determined to redeem his reputation and reclaim his self-respect, Arquette will stop at nothing to earn his place in professional wrestling.

