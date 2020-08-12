THE GOOD THINGS DEVILS DO: First Trailer For High Stakes Horror Flick Starring Kane Hodder, Linnea Quigley and Bill Oberst Jr.

From writer/director Jess Norvisgaard, and featuring a who’s who of horror, witness THE GOOD THINGS DEVILS DO this August from Gravitas Ventures.Linnea Quigley (Silent Night, Deadly Night), Kane Hodder (Jason X) and Bill Oberst Jr (3 From hell) realize that breaking in was easy but breaking out is going to be hell. Check out the official synopsis, trailer and poster art for the film below.

Official Synopsis: Richard, a small-time gangster is retiring. Before he can, he must take one last job: to steal money from a rival gangster’s house. Miles apart, Melvin is a reluctant family man who has dreams of becoming a famous curator for his Museum of the Macabre. His newest acquisition? The remains of the notorious Masquerade, a vampire born from the embers of hell, slain centuries ago. On Halloween Night, their paths will collide and they’ll be forced to work together to fight centuries-old evil with everything on the line.

Bobby Pimpentel, Kelley Wilson Robinson, Mary Katherine O’Donnell and Veronika Stoykova star in a Jess Norvisgaard film, available TODAY On Demand and DVD.

