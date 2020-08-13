LET’S SCARE JULIE: High-Intensity One Take Thriller Scares Up October Release Via Shout! Studios

The official trailer for Let’s Scare Julie has been released. A suspenseful contemporary ghost story about how making the wrong choices can end with horrific results, the film premieres in Home Theaters on Digital and On Demand everywhere October 2, 2020 from Shout! Studios.

Filmed in real time on a single camera in one uninterrupted, continuous take, the tension in the film rapidly escalates as the girls’ seemingly harmless pranks start to have life-altering consequences. Written and directed by Jud Cremata, Let’s Scare Julie stars Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson (Netflix’s On My Block), Isabel May (Netflix’s Alexa & Katie), Odessa A’zion (CBS’s Fam), Brooke Sorenson (Netflix’s Mr. Iglesias), Jessica Sarah Flaum (The Tale) and Dakota Baccelli (NBC’s This is Us).

Cremata also produced Let’s Scare Julie alongside Marc Wolloff and Blitz Films’ Eryl Cochran and Nick Sarkisov.

Official Synopsis: In Let’s Scare Julie, Emma, (Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson), who recently moved in with her cousin Taylor (Isabel May) after her father’s untimely death, becomes the victim of a prank perpetrated by Taylor’s group of friends: Madison (Odessa A’zion), Jess (Brooke Sorenson) and Paige (Jessica Sarah Flaum).

Wanting to up the ante, the girls hatch a plan to scare Julie, the reclusive girl across the street, who they have never seen and know nothing about. All they know is Julie is alone at her house tonight – a house rumored to be haunted after a little boy vanished many years ago.

What starts off as a simple plan to have a good laugh quickly escalates as some of the girls don’t come back from Julie’s house. Is it all just a set up for the girls to play an elaborate prank on Emma or are the dark rumors about the house across the street actually true? As more people start to disappear, including Emma’s younger sister Lilly (Dakota Baccelli), the clock is ticking for Emma to figure it out.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.