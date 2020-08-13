Lindsey Stirling Releases New Single “What You’re Made Of” Featuring Kiesza

Platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist, and multi-talented entertainer Lindsey Stirling surprised fans this week with the release of her new single “What You’re Made Of” featuring electro-pop artist Kiesza on vocals. Stirling teamed up with 2D mobile shooter game Azur Lane for the new track to represent their official theme song in celebration of the game’s 2nd anniversary. The empowering pop song, which Stirling wrote at an all-female SheWrites writing camp with RuthAnne Cunningham and Wendy Wang, put on by YouTube and She Is The Music, and its heroic vibe blend perfectly with Azur Lane’s worldview, which is based on a water-covered planet facing the attack of mysterious enemies named Siren. All battleship factions unite together to create an organization named “Azur Lane” and fight to protect this beautiful world. PRESS HERE to watch the official lyric video featuring scenes and images from the game. “What You’re Made Of” marks the first taste of new, original music from Stirling in 2020.

Tune in to Instagram today at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET to watch Stirling and Kiesza chat live about “What You’re Made Of” and how the song came together. The two artists will also discuss their upcoming tour together, which has been rescheduled for summer 2021.

“I’ve always loved anime art and I was ecstatic when I got to write a song for an anime game that revolved around female empowerment,” shares Stirling. “It was also perfect because I wrote this song at an all-female writing camp. It’s about how even when you feel broken, you are so incredibly powerful. It’s in the moments of near defeat that you chart your truest fate because the way you react when you’re at the bottom really shows what you’re made of.”

Stirling has also announced a return virtual concert experience with Wave in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Wave’s cutting-edge broadcast and gaming technology will once again transform Stirling into a digital avatar and showcase her performing in an immersive and fantastical virtual world. Set for Thursday, August 20th at 3:00pm PT/6:00pm ET and streaming on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook, the interactive experience “Lindsey Stirling Live: The Artemis Reprise” will feature Stirling performing songs from her latest chart-topping album, Artemis, along with her greatest hits, and chatting live with fans. For more information and to watch, visit https://wave.watch/LSWAVE.

Artemis, Stirling’s fifth studio album released September 2019 via BMG, debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and remained on the chart for 15 combined weeks. The 13-track album, which has over 100 million total streams, features the singles “Underground,” “Artemis,” “Sleepwalking,” “Between Twilight” and “The Upside” featuring Elle King along with “Love Goes On and On” featuring Amy Lee. Stirling has also turned Artemis into a successful comic book series, with the second edition available now. PRESS HERE to listen to Artemis. The Artemis World Tour, featuring special guests Kiesza and Mako, is set to kick off its 35-date North American outing on July 3rd, 2021. Visit www.lindseystirling.com/tour for all dates and ticketing info.

Lindsey Stirling is known all over the world for her unique, futuristic violin-driven electronic music. Since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the Arizona-raised, Los Angeles-based artist has racked up tens of millions of followers worldwide and more than 3 billion total views on YouTube. She recently celebrated this visual milestone with a career-spanning retrospective video showcasing all of her 100 videos for the platform – PRESS HERE to watch. Stirling’s sophomore album Shatter Me was certified Gold by the RIAA, after debuting at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Dance/Electronic Albums Chart and holding the #1 spot on the Classical Albums Chart for 21 consecutive weeks. Her third studio album Brave Enough, featuring guest appearances from Dan + Shay, Christina Perri, Rivers Cuomo, Andrew McMahon and others, earned Stirling her second Billboard Music Award for “Top Dance/Electronic Album.” In 2017, Stirlingreleased her first-ever holiday album Warmer In the Winter, featuring classic and original songs, marking the #1 new Christmas album of the year. Due to high demand from fans, a Deluxe Edition was issued in 2018. Additionally, Stirling co-wrote The New York Times best-selling book The Only Pirate at the Party with her sister Brook S. Passey, was the runner-up on Season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” and has appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” The multi-hyphenate star also recently launched the charity outreach program The Upside Fund to help families with dire economic needs as a result of COVID-19 and those affected by the events that have transpired recently across the globe – PRESS HERE to donate to The Upside Fund, a project of Community Partners, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charity. Additionally, check out Stirling’s virtual series String Sessions on YouTube and all podcast platforms featuring unique, acoustic performances and in-depth interviews with special guests including: Andy Grammer, Amy Lee from Evanescence, JP Saxe x Julia Michaels, Gabby Barrett, Johnny Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls, Jewel, LP and Bishop Briggs; PRESS HERE to watch past episodes and PRESS HERE to listen to the podcast.

