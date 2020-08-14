‘Brian Posehn Live: An Evening with Grandpa Metal’ — Livestream Event To Take Place On September 19th!

RushTix is thrilled to announce Brian Posehn Live: An Evening with Grandpa Metal on Saturday, September 19 at 7:00pm PT. Headbang from home to an hour (or more) of rocktastic comedy and heavy metal music starring Briah Posehn. After the show, hang out to chat with Brian, your fellow metalheads, and special guest Johnny Taylor.

Brian Posehn has most recently been seen on the popular Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, the acclaimed Netflix show Lady Dynamite, FX’s You’re The Worst and in his recurring roles on The Big Bang Theory and New Girl. He was one of the stars of Comedy Central’s popular show The Sarah Silverman Program and one of the original members of the Comedians of Comedy. He’s recorded two half hour specials for Comedy Central, four comedy albums and three hour long specials: The Fartist, Criminally Posehn and 25 X 2.

Posehn hosts the popular D&D comedy podcast Nerd Poker and co-wrote 45 issues of the best-selling Marvel comic book series Deadpool. In 2018 he released his first book, Forever Nerdy. This February, he released the comedy metal album Grandpa Metal, featuring metal legends from Anthrax, Dethklok, Slayer and Soundgarden. He currently has a weekly two hour show spinning his favorite metal songs on GimmeMetal.com.

Brian Posehn Live: An Evening with Grandpa Metal

Livestreaming on Sat 9/19 at 7pm PT

Tickets: https://rushtix.com/events/grandpa-metal/

Photo: https://i.imgur.com/AO9yAWc.jpg

Photo Credit: Seth Olenick

$15 GENERAL ADMISSION: Livestream Show

$50 VIP TICKET: Livestream PLUS a personalized video shoutout (Limited Availability)

