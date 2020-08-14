Elliphant Unveils Official Music Video For Latest Single “Had Enough”

Swedish artist Elliphant has unveiled the official music video for her latest single “Had Enough.” Directed by Florian Dezfoulian and filmed amidst the lush and wooded backdrop of her home outside of Stockholm, the jaw-dropping piece showcases Elliphant and two of her oldest friends adorned in avant-garde fashions designed by Sandra Backlund, O.L.D by Linda Lindgren, and Valerie. It’s a visual feast that juxtaposes exuberance and bright colors with gloomy imagery of the Swedish countryside. This dichotomy represents the light and darkness that lives within all of us, and the idea of embracing both sides with open arms. Check out the video below!

“This video shoot was very special to me because it was filmed in my rustic country house with two of my oldest friends,” says Elliphant. “It was a super spontaneous shoot and everything that could go wrong did, but it still turned out beautiful. We had almost no electricity and no real plan, so we just dressed up in amazing clothes and did our thing. It is a true moment of friendship and spirituality, and I think you can feel the realness through the lens. It’s a pure moment of fun and creativity! I love it.”

Earlier this morning, PAPER Magazine exclusively premiered the video HERE. “Had Enough” initially arrived on August 7th, marking the first official taste from Elliphant’s highly anticipated third studio album produced by Grammy-award winning record engineer Mark Rankin (Adele, Florence and the Machine) and due out this year via Create Music Group. Since it’s release, the uplifting pop anthem has garnered the attention of E!, Idolator, The Interns and Billboard, who stated that the track “shows that Elliphant is still crossing borders with impeccable shout-along hooks.”

Just last month, Elliphant released her first solo track in four years titled “Uterus,” which was recorded in one take at producers Peter Harper and Jason Blynn’s Silver Lake, CA studio. “Uterus” is one of Elliphant’s most personal releases to date and a particularly meaningful song to her, given the recent birth of her baby girl. Lyrically, the track touches on the idea that the safety of the womb is gone the second you are born. It’s hard to live, hard to hold on to who you are, and even harder to let go of what you have become. The pureness of life is so fragile, and to be born is the beginning of the end.

To accompany the song, Elli released a stunning music video directed by Stockholm-native Liza Morberg (Mapei, Loreen, Robin Schulz feat. James Black) and shot in and around the grounds of Sweden’s illustrious Tullgarn Palace. Watch the music video HERE.

About Elliphant

Elliphant is a multi-platinum selling artist, originally from Stockholm, Sweden. She signed to TEN Music Group in 2012 where she released her debut single “Tekkno Scene” which was featured in FIFA 13. Following the release of her debut EP the same year, she signed to Dr. Luke’s label, Kemosabe Records.

In 2014, Elliphant released her second EP via Kemosabe Records and Mad Decent, featuring production from Dr. Luke, Diplo, Skrillex and Dave Sitek. In the years following, she toured roughly 140-dates per year and established herself internationally alongside acts such as Charli XCX, Skrillex, Diplo & more. In 2017 at the ARIA Music Awards, Elliphant won the Song of the Year, Dance Work of the Year and Most Played Australian Work at the APRA Music Awards of 2018.

Elliphant has released collaborations with Doja Cat, Tove Lo, Charli XCX, MØ, Icona Pop, DJ Snake, Yellow Claw, Diplo, Skrillex & several other international acts. With more new music on the horizon, Elliphant has kicked off a new era with the release of her uplifting new song “Had Enough.”

