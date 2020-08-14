SEETHER Releases New Track “Beg” From Upcoming ‘Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum’ Album

Currently leading a number of Billboard’s Hard Rock charts, SEETHER offers another strong preview from its upcoming new album today with the release of the heavy new track “Beg.”

The adrenaline-fueled new rave-up is accompanied by another bold animated music video from noted Turkish director Mertcan Mertbilek (Santana, Ray Charles, Ravi Shankar, Elvis Costello).

As front man Shaun Morgan told Heavy Consequence, “This is our second collaboration with Mertcan and I wanted to get his interpretation of the lyrics. I sketched a rough idea, and he ran with it to create a video that I think is powerful and provocative. Animation allows far more freedom to create compelling visual art and I love how this video turned out.”

“Beg” is the third track to be released from Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum (“If You Want Peace, Prepare For War”) due August 28th, 2020 via Fantasy Records. It’s the multi-platinum selling band’s first new album in three years and features some of the strongest material of SEETHER’s illustrious career. Pre-order the new album HERE.

In addition to “Beg,” tracks released so far include the first single, “Dangerous” which has made an immediate impact at rock radio and is currently #7 on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. (Watch SEETHER’Srecently released acoustic take on “Dangerous” HERE.) Fans were treated to a second track from the album in mid-July with the release of the driving “Bruised And Bloodied.”

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum is SEETHER’s eighth studio album and was produced by Morgan and engineered and mixed by Matt Hyde (Deftones, AFI) in Nashville from December 2019 through January 2020. The album’s 13 new tracks draw on the dark and raw honesty of grunge’s epic guitar attack and the South African underground punk and metal that Morgan (and bandmate Dale Stewart) grew up on.

The band is joined on the album by newest member, Corey Lowery (ex-guitarist/vocalist for Saint Asonia and Stuck Mojo), Morgan’s friend of 16 years, who also assistant-engineered the album. “Corey has a lot of experience and is an inspiring guitarist as well; he’s the older brother I’ve always wanted,” Morgan says. SEETHER’s rock-solid rhythm section is bassist and founding member Dale Stewart, and drummer John Humphrey (who joined in 2003).

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum will be available in CD, vinyl and digital formats. For special offers and exclusive merchandise, visit SEETHER’s online store HERE.

Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum tracklisting:

1. Dead and Done

2. Bruised and Bloodied

3. Wasteland

4. Dangerous

5. Liar

6. Can’t Go Wrong

7. Buried in the Sand

8. Let It Go

9. Failure

10. Beg

11. Drift Away

12. Pride Before The Fall

13. Written In Stone

About SEETHER:

Since forming in Pretoria, South Africa in 1999, SEETHER has amassed a global fan base that has grown organically with the quartet’s sense of purpose and commitment spreading outwards, offering their fans around the world camaraderie, comfort and a sense of personal power. While others of their ilk faded away, SEETHER maintains a strong sense of self, ignoring trends and critics in favor of a consummate devotion to their craft.

Their impressive sales and chart history includes three platinum and two gold albums, 15 #1 singles (including 2017’s “Let You Down,” 2014’s “Words as Weapons,” and 2011’s “Tonight”); 19 Top 5 multi-format hits, with US singles sales topping 17 million and over 1.5 billion streams world-wide across all platforms.

They are also creators of the Rise Above Fest, founded in 2012 to raise awareness for suicide prevention and mental illness. Past headliners of the annual gathering include Slash, Godsmack, Avenged Sevenfold, Papa Roach & many more. Since conception, the Rise Above Fest has turned into a broader movement, expanding its presence at additional music festivals around the globe. All SEETHER shows donate $1 of ticket sales to benefit the SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices Of Education) organization.

