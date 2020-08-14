Shania Twain Celebrates 25th Anniversary of Iconic Album With ‘The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition’

International icon Shania Twain, the best-selling female country artist of all-time in the US, announced the 25th anniversary of her GRAMMY-winning breakthrough album with The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition, this morning on Good Morning America during their “Summer Concert Series.” Watch the performance HERE.

Available October 2, via Mercury Nashville/UMG Recordings, Inc., the Diamond Edition contains a newly remastered version of the genre-busting, multi-platinum album. The Diamond Edition also includes previously unreleased tracks, live recordings, and mixes that trace the evolution of an album that changed the way country music sounded. The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition will be available in two- and three-CD configurations, with the remastered album available in LP and Limited-Edition color variant LP versions, as well.

Listen or pre-order The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition now HERE. Pre-order The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition now and receive the “Any Man Of Mine” digital EP, which includes the remastered album track, the Live From Las Vegas version, and the Shania Vocal Mix.

The three-CD box set contains 16 previously unreleased tracks, including five live performances recorded in December 2019 during Twain’s residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas, and an entire “Shania Vocal Mix” containing early takes of 11 songs from nearly a year before the album’s release. In addition to the five Las Vegas performances, the “Live & Remixed” disc, available on both the two- and three-CD editions, features two tracks recorded in September 1998 at Dallas’ Reunion Arena for the Shania: Live DVD that also was carried on DirecTV; and nine remixes that show how Twain and producer, Robert John “Mutt” Lange, continued to adapt her sound as she began to cross into pop and international markets – and even into dance clubs.

Eight of the 12 songs from The Woman in Me appeared on Billboard‘s country singles chart, with four – “Any Man of Mine,” “(If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here!” “You Win My Love” and “No One Needs to Know” – reaching No. 1. “Any Man of Mine” also gave Twain her first Top 40 crossover hit. The Woman in Me spent 29 weeks atop the country albums chart and was 1995’s best-selling country album. It won a GRAMMY for Best Country Album in 1996 and later was ranked No. 8 on CMT’s list of 40 Greatest Country Albums.

The Woman in Me: Diamond Edition is accompanied by a 48-page booklet containing liner notes from Twain, a 3,000-word essay written by renowned pop-culture journalist Eve Barlow, and photographs from John Derek, Albert Sanchez, Mark Tucker, Bo Derek, and Alexander E. Harbaugh.

The Woman in Me, Twain’s second album, debuted at No. 65 on the Billboard country chart in February 1995, entering the Billboard 200 three weeks later at 197. The album continued to climb steadily, finally hitting No. 1 on the country chart in July, the same week “Any Man of Mine” became Twain’s first chart-topping country single. By that point, the album was already gold; by the end of 1995, it had sold 4 million copies, making it the year’s top-selling country album. In 1996, it passed Patsy Cline’s Greatest Hits to become the best-selling album by a female country artist (a title Twain’s 1997 follow-up, Come on Over, would claim in 1999). The Woman in Me reached Diamond status for shipments of 10 million copies in 1997, then 12 million in 2000. It has sold an estimated 20 million copies worldwide.

Twain has sold 48 million albums in the US, making her the sixth best-selling female artist in the country, and 100 million albums worldwide. She is the only female artist to have three consecutive albums certified Diamond by the Recording Industry Association for shipments of 10 million units.

SHANIA TWAIN – THE WOMAN IN ME – DIAMOND EDITION TRACK LISTS

LP / LIMITED-EDITION LP

2CD

THE WOMAN IN ME – REMASTERED ALBUM

LIVE & REMIXED

1. You Win My Love [Live From Las Vegas] 2. No One Needs To Know [Live From Las Vegas] 3. Any Man of Mine [Live From Las Vegas] 4. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under [Live From Las Vegas] 5. (If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here! [Live From Las Vegas] 6. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under [Dance Mix] 7. Any Man Of Mine [Alternate Mix – Without Steel Guitar] 8. The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You) [International Acoustic Version – Without Steel Guitar] 9. (If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here! [Dance Mix] 10. (If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here! [Mutt Lange Mix] 11. You Win My Love [Mutt Lange Mix] 12. God Bless The Child [Single Mix – Country Version] 13. God Bless The Child [Single Mix – Without Banjo] 14. (If You're Not In It For Love) I'm Outta Here! [Live/DirecTV Mix] 15. Home Ain't Where His Heart Is/The Woman In Me/You've Got A Way [Medley – Live/DirecTVMix]

3CD

THE WOMAN IN ME – REMASTERED ALBUM

LIVE & REMIXED

1. You Win My Love [Live From Las Vegas] 2. No One Needs To Know [Live From Las Vegas] 3. Any Man of Mine [Live From Las Vegas] 4. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under [Live From Las Vegas] 5. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Live From Las Vegas] 6. Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under [Dance Mix] 7. Any Man Of Mine [Alternate Mix – Without Steel Guitar] 8. The Woman In Me (Needs The Man In You) [International Acoustic Version – Without Steel Guitar] 9. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Dance Mix] 10. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Mutt Lange Mix] 11. You Win My Love [Mutt Lange Mix] 12. God Bless The Child [Single Mix – Country Version] 13. God Bless The Child [Single Mix – Without Banjo] 14. (If You’re Not In It For Love) I’m Outta Here! [Live/DirecTV Mix] 15. Home Ain’t Where His Heart Is/The Woman In Me/You’ve Got A Way [Medley – Live/DirecTVMix]

THE WOMAN IN ME – SHANIA VOCAL MIX

