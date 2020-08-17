RED WHITE & WASTED: Captivating Documentary Follows Mudding Enthusiasts At Orlando’s Last Mudhole

The official trailer for Andrei Bowden-Schwartz and Sam B.Jones ‘Red White & Wasted’ has arrived. An unapologetic look at race, class and polarized politics manifest themselves in unexpected and very messy ways. Red White & Wasted follows a family of mudding enthusiasts as the last mudhole in Orlando, Florida goes up in flames and they are forced to reconsider their way of life in a city that doesn’t have room for them anymore. Featuring an original score from The Blair Brothers (Green Room, Blue Ruin), Red White & Wasted debuted to widespread critical praise when it debuted at Tribeca.

Andrei Bowden-Schwartz and Sam B. Jones are filmmakers and cinematographers based in Brooklyn. Under the directing duo moniker Kidshow they have directed numerous music videos and short form content including acclaimed videos for Le1f, Crystal Caines, A$AP Ferg, and more. Red, White & Wasted is their directorial debut.

Red White & Wasted premieres in select theaters September 11 and will be available On Demand September 22 from Dark Star Pictures.

