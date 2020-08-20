12 HOUR SHIFT: First Trailer and Theatrical Poster Unveiled For Director Brea Grant’s Dark Comedy

Magnet Releasing has rolled out the first trailer for director Brea Grant‘s highly-anticipated new film, 12 HOUR SHIFT, which is slated to hit theaters and on demand October 2nd, 2020. The film stars genre favorite Angela Bettis, alongside Chloe Farnworth, Nikea Gamby-Turner, David Arquette, Kit Williamson and the legendary Mick Foley.

Synopsis: It’s 1998 and over the course of one night at an Arkansas hospital, a junkie nurse, her scheming cousin and a group of black market organ-trading criminals get caught up in a heist gone wrong.

Check out the trailer along with the official poster art and synopsis below.

About Brea Grant:

Brea Grant is a multi-hyphenate best known for acting in HEROES and DEXTER and for writing and directing the apocalyptic feature, BEST FRIENDS FOREVER, which premiered at Slamdance. In 2017, she became a producer on the Emmy-nominated LGBTQ series, EASTSIDERS, and in 2018, she wrote and directed an episode of the show.

One month after 12 HOUR SHIFT wrapped in Arkansas, Brea starred in the film LUCKY, which she also wrote. It is directed by Natasha Kermani (IMITATION GIRL) and was set to premiere at SXSW 2020 before it was cancelled due to COVID-19. 12 HOUR SHIFT premiered at Tribeca 2020.

Brea has also directed many shorts, including the award-winning FEMINIST CAMPFIRE STORIES and MEGAN, 26. She has also directed television for the CW and writes comic books. She continues to act and recently was in Jeremy Gardner’s AFTER MIDNIGHT and just completed shooting Jill Sixx’s THE STYLIST across from Najarra Townsend.

