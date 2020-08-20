The Doors Celebrate 50th Anniversary of ‘Morrison Hotel’ With Deluxe Edition Release

The Doors returned to their roots and were reborn a rock ’n’ roll band on Morrison Hotel, the group’s fifth studio album and fifth consecutive gold-certified record. Completed in only a few weeks and released in February 1970, the hard-charging album took its name from the Skid Row hotel in downtown Los Angeles that’s featured in the iconic cover photo taken by Henry Diltz.

To commemorate the album’s 50-year anniversary, Rhino checks in again at the Morrison Hotel with a 2-CD/1-LP set that will be available on October 9. MORRISON HOTEL: 50TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION includes the original album newly remastered by The Doors’ longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick, plus a bonus disc of unreleased studio outtakes, and the original album on 180-gram virgin vinyl. The music will also be available from digital and streaming services the same day. An unreleased take of “Peace Frog/Blue Sunday” is available today digitally. Click HERE to listen now.

Pre-order now from https://lnk.to/TheDoorsMorrisonHotel50

For this new collection, the original album has been expanded with more than an hour of unreleased recordings taken from the sessions for Morrison Hotel. These 19 outtakes transport listeners into the studio with Jim Morrison, John Densmore, Robby Krieger, and Ray Manzarek for an unprecedented perspective on the making of the album.

Botnick says: “There are many takes, different arrangements, false starts, and insightful studio conversations between the band – who were in the studio – and producer Paul Rothchild – who was in the control room. It’s like being a fly on the wall.”

Several of these unheard recordings spotlight how “Queen Of The Highway” and “Roadhouse Blues” evolved across multiple sessions. It’s especially interesting to hear how the band played with different bass players on “Roadhouse Blues.” Early versions include Harvey Brooks, who played on the band’s previous album, The Soft Parade. Later takes feature guitar legend Lonnie Mack on bass along with The Lovin’ Spoonful’s John Sebastian on harmonica who, due to contractual restrictions at the time, had to be credited as “G. Puglese.”

Among the treasure trove of unreleased outtakes are also rough versions of Morrison Hotel tracks “Peace Frog” and “Blue Sunday,” as well as The Doors rarity “I Will Never Be Untrue.” The collection also captures some incredible session outtakes of the band jamming on cover versions of the Motown classic “Money (That’s What I Want)” and B.B. King’s “Rock Me.”

Veteran rock journalist David Fricke tells the tale behind this classic album in the set’s detailed liner notes. He writes: “As spring turned to summer in the last year of the 1960s, The Doors were a band in suspended animation. Singer Jim Morrison, keyboardist Ray Manzarek, guitarist Robby Krieger, and drummer John Densmore were off the road and in serious legal jeopardy after Morrison’s profane meltdown during a show at Miami’s Dinner Key Auditorium…The Doors were also exhausted and uncertain of their recording future after the protracted studio drama and uneven experiment of their fourth album, The Soft Parade…It was a season of chaos and anxiety. But The Doors were on the road to Morrison Hotel.”

A new line of official Morrison Hotel merchandise has also launched today in celebration of the album’s 50th anniversary. Fans can visit www.thedoors.com for exclusive hoodies, sweats, socks, a t-shirt, a jean jacket, and a key chain from the Morrison Hotel.

MORRISON HOTEL: 50TH ANNIVERSARY DELUXE EDITION

CD Track Listing

Disc One: The Original Album

Side One: Hard Rock Cafe

“Roadhouse Blues”

“Waiting For The Sun”

“You Make Me Real”

“Peace Frog”

“Blue Sunday”

“Ship Of Fools”

Side Two: Morrison Hotel

“Land Ho!”

“The Spy”

“Queen Of The Highway”

“Indian Summer”

“Maggie M’Gill”

Disc Two: Mysterious Union

Black Dressed In Leather (Queen Of The Highway Sessions)

First Session (11/15/68)

“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 1, She Was A Princess) *

“Queen Of The Highway” (Various Takes) *

“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 44, He Was A Monster) *

Second Session (1/16/69)

“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 12, No One Could Save Her) *

“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 14, Save The Blind Tiger) *

Third Session (Date Unknown)

“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 1, American Boy – American Girl) *

“Queen Of The Highway” (Takes 5, 6 & 9, Dancing Through The Midnight Whirlpool) *

“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 14, Start It All Over) *

“I Will Never Be Untrue” *

“Queen Of The Highway” (Take Unknown) *

Money Beats Soul (Roadhouse Blues Sessions)

First Session

“Roadhouse Blues” (Take 14, Keep Your Eyes On The Road) *

“Money (That’s What I Want)” *

“Rock Me Baby” *

Second Session

“Roadhouse Blues” (Takes 6 & 7, Your Hands Upon The Wheel) *

“Roadhouse Blues” (Take 8, We’re Goin’ To The Roadhouse) *

Third Session

“Roadhouse Blues” (Takes 1 & 2, We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time) *

“Roadhouse Blues” (Takes 5, 6 & 14, Let It Roll Baby Roll) *

Dawn’s Highway (Peace Frog/Blue Sunday Session)

“Peace Frog/Blue Sunday” (Take 4) *

“Peace Frog” (Take 12) *

LP Track Listing

Side One: Hard Rock Cafe

“Roadhouse Blues”

“Waiting For The Sun”

“You Make Me Real”

“Peace Frog”

“Blue Sunday”

“Ship Of Fools”

Side Two: Morrison Hotel

“Land Ho!”

“The Spy”

“Queen Of The Highway”

“Indian Summer”

“Maggie M’Gill”

* previously unreleased

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.