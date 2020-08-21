The Pretty Reckless Offer Up Acoustic Version of Smash Single “Death By Rock And Roll”

The Pretty Reckless‘ latest smash single “Death By Rock And Roll” was the No. 1 rock song in the country for three straight weeks. The track ascended into the top spot on the Mediabase and BDS (Billboard) Rock charts. The Platinum-selling band recorded an intimate and at-home acoustic performance of the song, which is now available to stream at all DSPs. Get it here.

Watch the video of the stripped down performance below! The lyric video for the original, chart-topping version is viewable here.

“Death By Rock And Roll” is the fifth No. 1 single of The Pretty Reckless’ career. The band also has the incredible and impressive distinction of being the first female-fronted band to have back-to-back No. 1 singles at the active rock format and the first female-fronted act to have five No. 1 singles on the Billboard chart. Singer Taylor Momsen discussed these accomplishments and more in an exclusive feature at Forbes.

ABOUT THE PRETTY RECKLESS:

The Pretty Reckless formed in New York City during 2008, and the musicians and late producer Kato Khandwala initially made waves with their 2010 debut Light Me Up. After countless gigs, the band returned with Going To Hell in 2014. Not only did the record crash the Top 5 of the Billboard Top 200, but it also ignited three #1 hits —the Platinum-certified “Heaven Knows” (the biggest rock song of 2014), “Fucked Up World,” and “Follow Me Down”— a feat that had not been accomplished by a female-fronted group since The Pretenders in 1984. Meanwhile, their third offering, Who You Selling For, saw them return to #1 on the Mainstream Rock Songs Chart with “Take Me Down,” which cemented them as “the first band to send its first four singles to #1 on the chart,” according to Billboard. Praise followed from Vogue, Nylon, and more as the quartet lit up television shows such as Letterman and Conan. With over half-a-billion streams, they headlined countless sold out shows and toured with Guns N’ Roses, Soundgarden, and ­many other heavy hitters.

