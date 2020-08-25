Take Flight With The Epic Launch Trailer For ‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2’!

The official launch trailer for the remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 release has arrived! Hitting the streets on September 4th, 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC), the game goes bigger than ever before and features an epic roster of pro skaters, online multiplayer, and a whole lot more! Feast your eyes on the trailer below!

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will also include fan-favorite features from games across the entire original franchise, including revert, lip tricks, wall plant and original multiplayer game modes, both online and for local couch play. And yes, Create-A-Park and Create-A-Skater modes are back! New to Create-A-Park this time around is a robust editor enabling new ways of customization. Players will be able to share parks online with friends and outfit skaters with customization options.

Long time fans will be stoked to know that the complete original roster is available in the game, which includes Tony Hawk, Bucky Lasek, Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Andrew Reynolds, Elissa Steamer, Chad Muska, Eric Koston, Rodney Mullen, Rune Glifberg, Kareem Campbell, Jamie Thomas, and Bob Burnquist. New skaters for the franchise include Nyjah Huston, Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Aori Nishimura, Lizzie Armanto, Shane O’Neill, Riley Hawk, and Tyshawn Jones.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available worldwide for the suggested retail price in the U.S. of $39.99. A digital deluxe version that includes unique content and in-game gear will be available for the suggested retail price in the U.S. of $49.99. For the ultimate fan, a collector’s edition will be available for the suggested retail price of $99.99 in the U.S., complete with the digital deluxe content and a limited-run Birdhouse deck. Information about Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 including local suggested retail pricing can be found at www.tonyhawkthegame.com.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.