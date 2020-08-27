‘Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie’ To Hit DVD and Digital In October!

Ben Tennyson is back on the alien-fighting scene, and expanding to take on the universe as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie globally on Digital October 11 and on DVD October 27, 2020. Follow the alien-transforming kid hero with all-new powers and settings on this intergalactic adventure, filled with action-packed bonus content including Animatics, exclusive to the DVD. Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie carries a suggested retail price of $14.99 for Digital, $19.99 for the DVD ($24.99 in Canada), and is rated TV-Y7. Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie has an order due date of September 22, 2020.

The action-packed movie, which will air globally first on Cartoon Network, will focus around a blast from Ben’s past returning to do double the damage on Team Tennyson and planet Earth itself, forcing Ben to go interstellar to save the day. Meanwhile, Gwen and Grandpa Max team up to help protect the world in Ben’s absence. But when our boy hero is confused for the villain in space, Ben must figure out a way to get back to Earth to help save it!

“After 15 successful years, the Ben 10 franchise continues to thrive around the world,” said Mary Ellen Thomas, WBHE Senior Vice President, Originals, Animation & Family Marketing. “From its Emmy Award-winning series to its robust toy line from Bandai, merchandise in all forms have all combined to generate more than $4.5 billion in global retail sales to date. We know that fans and newcomers alike will want to own this latest installment in the franchise’s home entertainment catalog to add to their Ben 10collections.”

Ben 10 is produced by Cartoon Network Studios and created, and executive produced by Man of Action Entertainment (Big Hero 6, Generator Rex), with John Fang (Mixels, Generator Rex) as executive producer.

DIGITAL

Ben 10 vs. The Universe: The Movie will be available to own on October 11, 2020. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation, Xbox and others.

DVD BONUS FEATURES

· Animatics

