Black Pistol Fire Release “Hope In Hell”; Austin Rock Group Announce Sixth Studio Album

BLACK PISTOL FIRE have released a new single titled “Hope In Hell”–a bluesy, slow-burning, bruising powerhouse–available everywhere world-wide now via: https://orcd.co/hopeinhell.

BLACK PISTOL FIRE will return Winter 2021 with their sixth studio album on Black Hill Records. The Austin-based group has finished the new album with co-producer andengineer Jacob Sciba (Gary Clark Jr, Gov’t Mule, Warren Haynes) and mixer Vance Powell (White Stripes, Raconteurs, Chris Stapleton). The album brings a mix of their untamed signature sound–melding classic southern rock and garage punk—and follows in the footsteps of the group’s last album Deadbeat Graffiti pronounced by the Austin Chronicle as “Torrential fuzz and hot-lightning riffs.” Elsewhere, New Noise hailed “the duo’s pop prowess is soulful yet gritty, and is often heavy on reverb… Unpredictable, well executed and full of contagious energy,” while Memphis Flyer added, “punkish energy, blues riffs, and a good ol’ fashioned rock-and-roll veneer… the band sounds too lush and too dynamic to be just two people.

The Canadian-bred, Austin-based rock duo–KEVIN MCKEOWN (guitar/lead vocals)and ERIC OWEN (drums/bass synth)–is equally revered across the world for incendiary live shows at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Voodoo Music & Arts Festival, Sasquatch, Riot Fest, Governor’s Ball and Austin City Limits, which NPR tagged “onstage, the pair rip it up, playing a blend of gutbucket blues-rock and punk.” While renowned Seattle station KEXP added, “Black Pistol Fire’s sweaty Southern garage rock is capable of incorporating both bluesy tracks and jam-band jangles, and they vacillate well between wild guitar solos and drastic shifts in time-signatures.”

“I was wrestling with a lot of things in my life when I was writing the song and the words,” MCKEOWN says of his intense, all-or-nothing vocal and lyrics on “Hope In Hell.” “Part of it is about the internal battle everyone experiences, and then another part is about that struggle you go through as a band, because Eric and I have learned over the years that you have to give up a lot in order to gain a lot. It takes a lot of inspiration and drive if you want to do this.”

Expect BLACK PISTOL FIRE to announce more news late summer.

