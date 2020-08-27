CAGEFIGHTER: Former and Current MMA Fighters & Pro Wrestlers Wage War In New High-Intensity Flick!

Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, has announced the acquisition of all US rights to the mixed-martial-arts, action film Cagefighter. Screen Media will release the film day and date on October 9, 2020.

Directed and Written by Jesse Quinones (Secret Lives of Cage Fighters, Calloused Hands), the film stars Alex Montagnani (Pro MMA Fighter), Jon Moxley (Professional Wrestler, 12 Rounds 3: Lockdown), Gina Gershon (Showgirls, Bound), Chuck Liddell (Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Kick-Ass 2), Elijah Baker (The Batman, Signs of Silence), Luke Rockhold (Former UFC Middleweight Champion), Jay Reso (Professional Wrestler, Shoot ‘Em Up), and Georgia Bradner (Supernatural, Dark Angel). The film was produced by Trilight Entertainment’s Shayne Putzlocher and Jessica Gaube, Anamorphic Media’s Sara Shaak, Jesse Quinones and Lorianne Hall and executive produced by Joe Ferraro, Dave Duckett, Bob Harris, Al Morrison, Craig Lothian, Gary Drummond, Glenn Paradis, Jean Pierre Magro, Pedja Miletic, Arron Briffa and Jay Reso.

In Cagefighter, Reiss Gibbons (Alex Montagnani) is on the cusp of cementing himself as the greatest to ever step inside the LEGENDS cage. With five title defenses under his belt, a beautiful wife in Ellie (Georgia Bradner), endless sponsorship deals thanks to his ball-busting agent Reggie (Elijah Baker), and the support of coach and mentor Marcus (Chuck Liddell), Reiss has it all. But when Savvy promoter Max Black (Gina Gershon) pits him against pro wrestling super star Randy Stone (AEW Champ Jon Moxley) in the company’s first ever cross-promotional event, Reiss finds himself in the toughest fight of his life.

“We are excited to be working with Screen Media on the release of our film. We know the fans in the U.S. have been waiting to see it and Screen Media is the perfect company to bring it to the masses,” said Shayne Putzlocher, President and CEO of Trilight Entertainment.

“Not since Rocky body slammed Thunderlips have a professional fighter and a professional wrestler battled like this! Fans of MMA, wrestling, and these incredibly skilled athletes are going to love the no holds barred action of Cagefighter,” said Screen Media in a statement.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, SVP Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions, for Screen Media with Jason Moring of Double Dutch International on behalf of the filmmakers.

Cagefighter’s acquisition continues Screen Media’s aggressive rollout strategy. The company recently announced the acquisition of Blackbird, the Roger-Michell-helmed drama starring Susan Sarandon, Kate Winslet and Mia Wasikowska to open in theaters and on demand in September. Rod Lurie’s feature film The Outpost, based on Jake Tapper’s New York Times Best Seller The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor, has been one of the top films this summer across all platforms since its launch July 4th weekend. The company is in post-production on Willy’s Wonderland with Nicolas Cage.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.