Sevendust Release Lyric Video For “Blood From A Stone”

On the heels of the current single “The Day I Tried To Live” moving up the radio charts (currently #16 on Mediabase Active Rock chart), heavy metal legends Sevendust are releasing the first original song from their upcoming album Blood & Stone. “Blood From A Stone” is quintessential Sevendust filled with driving riffs from guitarists Clint Lowery and John Connolly, pulsating rhythms from bassist Vince Hornsby and drummer Morgan Rose, and captivating vocals delivered as only Lajon Witherspoon can. A lyric video for the song was created by Wayne Joyner (known for his work with Dream Theater) who also did the video for “The Day I Tried To Live.” The lyric video for “Blood From A Stone” can be seen here: https://youtu.be/7f-ljyfb4yg.

“Blood From A Stone was inspired by the endurance and threshold of our band, the wins and the losses, the good and bad years. That we have more to give, more to say and we pull that out of each other,” explains Clint Lowery.

Blood & Stone, the band’s 13th studio album, is scheduled for release on October 23rd via Rise Records (the second for the band on the label). The latest release also marks a return for the band with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette, known for his work with Alter Bridge; Tremonti; Slash; and others. Blood & Stone is available for pre-order in various configurations at https://RiseRecords.lnk.to/BloodAndStone.

The track listing for Blood & Stone is:

1) Dying To Live

2) Love

3) Blood From A Stone

4) Feel Like Going On

5) What You’ve Become

6) Kill Me

7) Nothing Left To See Here Anymore

8) Desperation

9) Criminal

10) Against The World

11) Alone

12) Wish You Well

13) The Day I Tried To Live

ABOUT SEVENDUST:

In 1994, Sevendust first forged a familial tie amongst each other that translated into one of the most diehard audiences in the game. To this day, the connection between fans and the GRAMMY® Award-nominated gold-certified hard rock outfit only grows stronger. A trifecta of now-classic gold albums—Sevendust [1997], Home [1999], and Animosity [2001]— ignited their journey. Known as an equally intense and unforgettable live force, they’ve consistently packed houses around the world and decimated stages everywhere from Rock on the Range and Woodstock to OZZfest and Shiprocked! 2015’s Kill The Flaw represented a high watermark. Bowing at #13 on the Billboard Top 200, it scored their highest debut on the respective chart since 2010 and marked their fifth consecutive Top 10 on the Top Rock Albums Chart and third straight Top 3 on the Hard Rock Albums Chart. Most impressively, the lead single “Thank You” garnered a nomination in the category of “Best Metal Performance” at the 2016 GRAMMY® Awards, a career first. All I See Is War continued the band’s success debuting at #28 on the Billboard 200 and has become a favorite among critics and fans alike thanks to singles like “Dirty,” “Medicated” and “Risen.”

