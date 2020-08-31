Dark Sky Films To Unleash Disturbing Possession Thriller ‘HOSTS’ On October 2nd!

Dark Sky Films is ushering in the spookiest of seasons with the release of HOSTS to Digital + VOD on October 2nd.

Directed by Adam Leader and Richard Oakes, ‘Hosts’ is a relentlessly gripping possession thriller starring Neal Ward (Two Graves, To Dream), Samantha Loxley (Election Night, Skin Deep), Frank Jakeman (A View to Kill, Rise of the Krays), Nadia Lamin, Lee Hunter (Vikings, Eastenders), Jennifer Preston, Buddy Skelton. Check out the official trailer below!

Synopsis: On Christmas Eve, an innocent couple become hosts to a malicious entity. Throughout the night they proceed to terrorize a family of five in unimaginably violent and disturbing ways. But these demonic possessions won’t end with this unfortunate family; they mark just the beginning of a horrific worldwide epidemic. Beneath its nerve-jangling suspense, the film offers a dark and bloody insight into how lying to your loved ones can not only alienate them, it can completely destroy your bonds with them forever.

The film follows in the footsteps of classic successes such as, The Exorcist, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, and Inglorious Basterds. Hosts was written to keep viewers on the edge of their seats and leave a lasting impression.

