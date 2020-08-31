Let’s Get Spooky! NECA Unleashes Universal Monsters with a Series of Limited-Edition Collectible Masks!

From the 1920s to the 1950s, Universal Pictures redefined the golden age of horror cinema with their legendary lineup of monster movies. In the decades to follow, Dracula, The Mummy, Frankenstein, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Wolfman and The Phantom of the Opera continue to frighten fans of these classic creatures. Now NECA® and Universal Brand Development have teamed up to bring the Universal Monsters to your doorstep with the Universal Monsters Mask Series – a set of six limited-edition, collector quality, latex display masks that won’t be available anywhere else. Each highly-detailed sculpted mask – sculpted by Mortar Heads the art of Mark Enright – is an homage to the Universal mini-monster figure collection from Remco, with packaging that follows the look of the classic Remco blister card fronts.

This monstrous series of limited-edition display masks include Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Phantom of the Opera, Frankenstein, and The Mummy. Subscribers to the first four masks in the series will receive The Wolfman and Dracula bonus masks for free – they will not be sold separately! The Universal Monsters Masks will begin shipping September of 2020, with each subsequent mask flying, swimming or slowly walking towards you on a monthly basis. Each crate will contain one mask and costs $49.99 plus shipping and handling.

It would be a grave mistake to miss out on this highly collectible set. To subscribe to the Universal Monsters Mask Series, visit: https://loot.cr/lootmasks

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.