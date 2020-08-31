Ruby Rose and Jean Reno Team Up For ‘The Doorman’; High-Intensity Action-Thriller Set For October Release!

Ruby Rose (Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black”), Jean Reno (Leon: The Professional) and Rupert Evans (CW’s “Charmed”) star in the action-thriller The Doorman, which is directed by Ryûhei Kitamura. The film is set to premiere exclusively On Demand and Digital October 9th, and on Blu-ray and DVD October 13th from Lionsgate. Check out the synopsis and trailer for the film below!
Synopsis: In this punishing action-thriller starring Ruby Rose, a former Marine turned doorman at a luxury New York City high-rise must outsmart and battle a group of art thieves and their ruthless leader (Jean Reno) — while struggling to protect her sister’s family. As the thieves become increasingly desperate and violent, the doorman calls upon her deadly fighting skills to end the showdown.