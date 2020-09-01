NO TIME TO DIE: Daniel Craig Returns As The Legendary Secret Agent On New Bond Poster!

A brand-new poster for Cary Joji Fukunaga’s ‘No Time To Die’ has been unleashed and can be viewed below.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The cast for the epic 25th Bond film includes Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M”. The film also stars Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

‘NO TIME TO DIE’ hits theaters on November 20th, 2020.

