Janet Gardner and Justin James Premiere Music Video for “Rise Up”

Hard rock duo Janet Gardner and Justin James premiere their latest music video for “Rise Up.” The track comes from the recently released Synergy album, available via Pavement Entertainment. “Rise Up” is a blues-infused rocker with empowering vocals and a greasy guitar groove.

Janet and Justin produced the entire video on their own during the pandemic. Justin says, “We turned our living room into a giant green screen, and Janet edited the video on our computer at home.” The result is some eye popping effects to compliment this powerful song.

Stream “Rise Up” and other tracks from Synergy on your favorite digital outlet HERE: https://smarturl.it/gardner_james

Known for being the lead vocalist of the legendary female rock band Vixen, Janet Gardner’s powerful vocals propelled Vixen to the top of the Billboard charts with crossover hits “Edge of a Broken Heart” and “Cryin’”. Justin James has worked as a guitarist/songwriter/producer with members of Staind, Collective Soul, and Tyketto). Together, Janet and Justin have penned a collection of emotionally charged songs with gritty grooves, infectious hooks, and inspired lyrics that merge hard rock influences from the last four decades.

For the latest on Janet and Justin, VISIT: https://www.janetgardnermusic.com/

