Official Trailer and Poster For ‘Foster Boy’ Starring Matthew Modine and Shane Paul McGhie Revealed!

The official trailer and poster art for ‘Foster Boy’ has been revealed Directed by Youssef Delara (The Bounce Back) and written by Jay Paul Deratany (Saugatuck Cures), the film was executive produced by Shaquille O’Neal. The film will be available In Theaters & VOD on September 25th.

The powerhouse cast for the movie features Shane Paul McGhie (Greenleaf, Unbelievable), Matthew Modine (47 Meters Down, The Dark Knight Rises), Louis Gossett Jr (Roots, Watchmen), Michael Hyatt (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Snowfall), Michael Beach (If Beale Street Could Talk, Chicago PD), Greg Germann (Grey’s Anatomy, Ally McBeal), Julie Benz (Dexter, A Gifted Man) and Lex Scott Davis (The First Purge, Training Day).

Check out the official synopsis and trailer below!

Synopsis: Michael Trainer (Matthew Modine) is a high-powered corporate lawyer, estranged from his family and his humanity; Jamal Randolph (Shane Paul McGhie) is an angry young man who has been imprisoned after enduring years of abuse in the corrupt foster care system. If Michael and Jamal can overcome their differences, they may find justice for Jamal and expose the immorality of for-profit foster care.

