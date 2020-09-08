THEY LIVE: Scream Factory To Unleash 4K UHD Collector’s Edition Blu-ray of John Carpenter Classic!

Scream Factory™ has announced an extremely cool release for fans of the politically-charged science fiction thriller THEY LIVE — a new 4K UHD/Blu-ray™ release, as well as a Limited Edition NECA action figure and Sacred Bones 7” vinyl. Horror master John Carpenter (Halloween, The Thing) directs this heart-pounding thriller in which aliens are systematically gaining control of the Earth by masquerading as humans and lulling the public into submission. The 2-disc UHD/Blu-ray™ combo release THEY LIVE COLLECTOR’S EDITION (4K UHD/ BLU-RAY™) marks the first time Carpenter’s popular sci-fi cult classic has been released in 4K Ultra High Definition in North America. It will include all previous bonus features from the prior 2012 Scream Factory Collector’s Edition release.

The Limited Edition NECA action figure of Keith David’s “Frank” is available exclusively from Scream Factory.For the first time ever, “Frank” as portrayed by actor Keith David, is available in an 8” tall clothed action figure format. A perfect complement to NECA’s “John Nada”/Roddy Piper action figure (available in November 2020), Frank comes with two accessory machine guns, and is dressed in a purple shirt, khaki pants, and special sunglasses to see right through the aliens’ disguise. The figure will be housed in a collectible retro box packaging featuring original theatrical art. This figure is authorized and approved by actor Keith David with only 4,000 units being made.

Also available exclusively from Scream Factory is a 7” record on exclusive bubble gum pink vinyl via Sacred Bones, featuring music from THEY LIVE composed by John Carpenter and recorded by John, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. The A-side includes the 2017 version of the main title and the B-side contains a never-before-released recording of “Wake Up” recorded by the trio in 2019. The bubble gum pink vinyl is a limited edition run of 2,500 copies and is housed in a lavish slipcase with new art by frequent Carpenter collaborator Chris Bilheimer.

Customers who order directly from ShoutFactory.com will receive an 18” x 24” rolled poster, while supplies last. The site is offering a total of 5 exclusive offers for THEY LIVE COLLECTOR’S EDITION (4K UHD /BLU-RAY™), which can be found at shoutfactory.com/page/list/id/282130.

• UHD/Blu-ray™ with 18” x 24” rolled poster reproduction of the original theatrical poster art

• UHD/Blu-ray™ with poster and new Keith David limited-edition NECA Figure

• UHD/Blu-ray™ with poster and new 7″ Sacred Bones vinyl

• UHD/Blu-ray™ with poster, Keith David NECA Figure & 7″ Sacred Bones vinyl (Deluxe Offer)

• Keith David NECA figure

THEY LIVE COLLECTOR’S EDITION (4K UHD/ BLU-RAY™) BONUS FEATURES:

• NEW 7.1 Dolby Atmos audio

• In Dolby Vision (HDR Compatible)

• Audio Commentary With Writer/Director John Carpenter And Actor Roddy Piper

• Independent Thoughts – An Interview With Writer/Director John Carpenter

• Man Vs. Aliens – An Interview With Actor Keith David

• Woman Of Mystery – An Interview With Actress Meg Foster

• Watch, Look, Listen: The Sights & Sounds Of They Live – A look At The Visual Style, Stunts And Music With Director Of Photography Gary B. Kibbe, Stunt Coordinator Jeff Imada, And Co-Composer Alan Howarth

• Original EPK: The Making Of They Live

• Footage From Commercials Created For The Film

• Original Theatrical Trailer

• TV Spots

• Still Gallery

