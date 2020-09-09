Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Memories of Murder’ — Digitially Remastered and Slated To Hit Theaters On October 19th & 20th!

NEON is excited to announce they will be releasing Memories of Murder, from Academy Award winning director, Bong Joon Ho. The digitally remastered film will be in theaters nationwide October 19th and October 20th for a two-night limited theatrical engagement in partnership with Fathom Events. The special presentation of the film will include exclusive content plus a post-screening conversation with Bong Joon Ho and celebrated filmmaker Edgar Wright (Baby Driver, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, Hot Fuzz).

Memories of Murder tells the harrowing true story of the hunt for a sadistic serial rapist and murderer terrorizing a small province in 1980s South Korea. Marking the first of many successful collaborations between four-time Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho and leading man Song Kang Ho, the film follows the paths of three increasingly desperate detectives as they attempt to decipher the violent mind of a killer in a futile effort to solve the case. Now, seventeen years after its initial release, and a year after the real culprit was identified, this cult classic takes its place as a modern masterpiece.

On the release of his 2003 film, Bong Joon Ho remarked “[This] case is an intertwined web of tragedy and black comedy—the eerie comedy that blooms within the air during the most absurd of times. The film is an uncanny, yet natural, mixture of horror and comedy because we were truly living in such times… I once threw my entire body and soul to create this film, and now my eyes are on how this film will plow through the long tunnel of time as it greets a new chapter in the fall of 2020 in the US.”

“We are so proud to be partnering with NEON to bring Academy Award® winner Bong Joon Ho’s thriller Memories of Murder to US audiences for the first time since its original release in 2003,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said, “Audiences will enjoy seeing the early work of this critically acclaimed director on the big screen. “Memories of Murder marks NEON’s second collaboration with Bong Joon Ho, following the 2019 Academy Award Best Picture winner, Parasite, which earned, in total, 6 Academy Award nominations and 4 wins.

Memories of Murder continues the long-standing relationship between Bong and NEON founder/CEO Tom Quinn, becoming the sixth film they’ve released together, following: Snowpiercer, The Host, Mother, and Barking Dogs Never Bite. Memories of Murder also marks the beginning of a new partnership with NEON and Fathom Events, as they look to release more titles in the future

For theater information and updates on ticket sales for Memories of Murder, go to www.FathomEvents.com.

