SPEED OF TIME: High-Intensity Trailer For Sci-fi Short Film Starring WWE Champions John Hennigan and Nic Nemeth Unleashed!

Check out the trailer for ‘Speed of Time’ starring WWE Champions John Hennigan and Nic Nemeth. The high-intensity short film, from writer/director William J. Stribling (director of the award-winning feature film Bear with Us) and writer Russ Nickel (Bear with Us, Stellar People), also delivers more than its fair share of laughs. The short also features Sean Marquette (ABC’s “The Goldbergs” & “Schooled”) and Alex Jennings (ABC’s “The Goldbergs” & “Schooled”).

Check out the trailer and official synopsis below. ‘Speed of Time’ hits DUST on September 17th, 2020!

Synopsis: Future cop Johnny Killfire (John Hennigan) must go back in time and team up with his former self (Sean Marquette) in order to stop the TimeBorgs from getting their hands on an app that could break the space-time continuum by delivering pizzas into the past…before they were even ordered.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.