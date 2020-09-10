‘V for Vendetta’ To Receive 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release On November 3rd!

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has revealed that DC’s V for Vendetta, 2005’s thought-provoking action thriller from the creators of The Matrix trilogy, will be released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital HD on November 3rd, 2020.

From producer Joel Silver, V for Vendetta was written and produced by the Wachowskis (The Matrix Trilogy), and stars Natalie Portman and Hugo Weaving. The film was directed by James McTeigue (Ninja Assassin).

V for Vendetta is an electrifying story of an everyday woman in futuristic Britain who becomes the unlikely accomplice of a mysterious freedom fighter in his radical effort to rid the country of oppression. Based on the powerful graphic novel, V for Vendetta stars Academy-Award winner Natalie Portman (Black Swan, Thor, Star Wars films), Hugo Weaving (Transformers film series, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Matrix trilogy), Stephen Rea (The Crying Game), Stephen Fry (Wilde, The Hobbit film series), John Hurt (Nineteen Eight-Four, the Harry Potter film series), and Tim Pigott-Smith (Alexander, Quantum of Solace).

The 4K UHD release of V for Vendetta is from a new scan of the original camera negative. 4K Ultra HD** showcases 4K resolution with High Dynamic Range (HDR) and a wider color spectrum, offering consumers brighter, deeper, and more lifelike colors for a home entertainment viewing experience like never before.

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of V for Vendetta features a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

The V for Vendetta Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack features an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the feature film in 4K with HDR and three new special features, a Blu-ray disc with the film in high definition and the previously released special features in high definition, and a Digital version of the movie. Fans can also own V for Vendetta in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on November 3rd.

SYNOPSIS

Set against the futuristic landscape of totalitarian Britain, V for Vendetta tells the story of a mild-mannered young woman named Evey (Portman) who is rescued from a dire situation by a masked vigilante (Weaving) known only as “V.” Incomparably charismatic and ferociously skilled in the art of combat and deception, V ignites a revolution when he detonates two London landmarks and takes over the government-controlled airwaves, urging his fellow citizens to rise up against tyranny and oppression. As Evey uncovers the truth about V’s mysterious background, she also discovers the truth about herself – and emerges as his unlikely ally in the culmination of his plot to bring freedom and justice back to a society fraught with fear, cruelty and corruption.

Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Elements

The V for Vendetta Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack contains the following new and previously released special features:

New Special Features on 4K UHD Disc:

V for Vendetta Unmasked

Natalie Portman’s Audition: Explore the depth of Evey’s character with Natalie Portman’s never-before-seen audition

James McTeigue & Lana Wachowski in Conversation

Previously released Special Features on Blu-ray Disc:

Freedom! Forever!: Making V for Vendetta – The cast and crew of V for Vendetta reveal the intense filmmaking process

Designing the Near Future – A look at the artistic process of creating the frightening future world of V

Remember, Remember: Guy Fawkes and the Gunpowder Plot – The history behind the story of Guy Fawkes

England Prevails: V for Vendetta and the New Wave in Comics – The origins of the original V story is illuminated

Cat Power Montage – Cat Power song played under images of the film

Theatrical Trailer

Easter Egg: Hidden Bonus: Saturday Night Live Digital Short

